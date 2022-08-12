Nigeria's Falconets game delayed against France due to weather

The game was scheduled to take place at 12 AM on Friday, August 12 at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José in Costa Rica.

The Falconets led by Head Coach Chris Danjuma stepped into the pitch against France with a bad weather.

The match official sanctioned the game to take place but the weather continued to get worse.

Pulse Nigeria

Falconets game against France delayed

As the game progressed, it was clear that the Falconets and France could not continue playing under terrible weather conditions.

The match officials then decided to stop the game as players from both teams rushed to the dressing room.

The officials decided to postpone the game for one hour as the game was suspended 20 minutes after kick off.