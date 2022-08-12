Nigeria's Falconets game delayed against France due to weather

Nigeria's under 20 women's national football team known as the Falconets had a delay against France in their opening game of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.
The Falconets game against France was delayed for 1 hour due to the rain
The game was scheduled to take place at 12 AM on Friday, August 12 at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José in Costa Rica.
The Falconets led by Head Coach Chris Danjuma stepped into the pitch against France with a bad weather.
The match official sanctioned the game to take place but the weather continued to get worse.
As the game progressed, it was clear that the Falconets and France could not continue playing under terrible weather conditions.
The match officials then decided to stop the game as players from both teams rushed to the dressing room.
The officials decided to postpone the game for one hour as the game was suspended 20 minutes after kick off.
The sky became clearer as the game was able to continue after an hour with inspection by the match officials
