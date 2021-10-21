RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerians to watch in Thursday's Europe League action

What’s at stake for some players competing in match-day three’s action in Europe’s secondary club competition?

Joe Aribo & Leon Balogun

The Rangers pair ought to play as Steven Gerrard’s men play Brondby in Glasgow looking for their first points in this year’s Europa League.

Aribo was in fantastic form in the Scottish side’s last domestic game and is likely to be counted on as the home side could supplant Thursday’s opponents if they secure a win.

Having not been at their best in the opening two games, the next two games against the Danish side will go a long way to deciding their fate in Group A, especially with Olympique Lyon and Sparta Prague — on six and four points respectively — to play in the next two rounds.

Paul Onuachu

Genk’s recent failures have coincided with Onuachu’s drop off in front of goal, but the Belgian side need their talisman at his best with a trip to West Ham United to come on Thursday.

The Smurfs’ top marksman hasn’t scored in his last three appearances, including their 3-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in match-day two of the competition a few weeks back.

With the possibility of moving level with the Hammers on the cards, John van den Brom will look to his star striker to come up trumps at the London Stadium.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Fenerbahce have picked up one point from a possible six in the competition and they trail Olympiacos and Eintracht Frankfurt by five and three points respectively.

Osayi-Samuel hasn’t pulled up trees in the Turkey outfit’s opening games and has been arguably under-par for the majority of the season to date.

The former Queens Park Rangers man is expected to feature on Thursday when they host Brian Priske’s Royal Antwerp at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Will Osayi-Samuel deliver a strong showing against the group’s bottom side?

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

