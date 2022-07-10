WAFCON 2022

Nigeria vs Burundi: Nigerians predict crucial WAFCON game

Izuchukwu Akawor
Nigerians believe that the Falcons will be too big a Swallow for Burundi when they clash in the WAFCON for the first time tonight.

The Super Falcons have to win tonight.
Ever-ly dedicated to their national football teams, Nigerians have come out to run the rule on the all-important WAFCON 2022 game between Nigeria and Burundi.

Nine-time champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, take on newbies, Swallows of Burundi in the final match of the group stages.

The crucial game is slated for 9 pm on Sunday at the magnificent Rabat Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

Both teams find themselves in a very dicey situation, with a place in the knockout stages at stake.

Super Falcons bounced back from their opening day defeat at WAFCON 2022
Nigeria and Burundi cannot afford to drop two points tonight or it could spell doom for either.

However, according to Nigerians, no matter the threats from the Swallows, there will be only one outcome at full-time today - a Super Falcons victory.

Falonne Nahimana of Burundi can't wait to take on the Super Falcons.
Take a look at what Nigerians have been saying as their darling Super Falcons face another stern test on the road to a tenth WAFCON crown.

Nigeria seems to be picking form at the right time says Joe. Pulse Nigeria
Jessica went straight to the point here.
Will you take this to the bank?
Is there something we don't know?
No match for Falcons.
Sure odds!
Another interesting prediction.
Nelson with the needed motivation.
While the reoccurring theme is an overwhelming victory for Nigeria's Super Falcons, here are two thoughts of caution for the team.

Enoch chooses a different path.
Enoch chooses a different path.
Join in on the conversation, what's your prediction on Nigeria vs Burundi match tonight?

