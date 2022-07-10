Nigeria vs Burundi: Nigerians predict crucial WAFCON game

Nine-time champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, take on newbies, Swallows of Burundi in the final match of the group stages.

The crucial game is slated for 9 pm on Sunday at the magnificent Rabat Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

Both teams find themselves in a very dicey situation, with a place in the knockout stages at stake.

Nigeria and Burundi cannot afford to drop two points tonight or it could spell doom for either.

However, according to Nigerians, no matter the threats from the Swallows, there will be only one outcome at full-time today - a Super Falcons victory.

Take a look at what Nigerians have been saying as their darling Super Falcons face another stern test on the road to a tenth WAFCON crown.

Nigeria seems to be picking form at the right time says Joe. Pulse Nigeria

While the reoccurring theme is an overwhelming victory for Nigeria's Super Falcons, here are two thoughts of caution for the team.

