Nigerians players in La Liga, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ramon Azeez and Oghenekaro Etebo have all resumed training with their respective club sides amid the coronavirus pandemic.

La Liga clubs have all been permitted to resume training by the Spanish authorities amid strict guidelines.

In preparation for the resumption of the season, Omeruo and Awaziem who play for Leganes, Granada’s Azeez and Etebo who is on loan at Getafe have all been training with their club sides.

All of these players were subjected to coronavirus test which turned out negative before they were allowed to train.

“Test done.. can’t wait to be back to training stay safe,” Omeruo said on Instagram before he shared a photo of himself in training.

“Who else is as happy as i am to be back?,” Awaziem asked on Instagram.

“First session after 54 days without Football,” Etebo wrote alongside a photo of him in training. He had his hand gloves on as a precaution.

“Back to work,” Ramon said on Instagram.

Ramon Azeez has made 17 league appearances for Granada this season (Instagram/Ramon Azeez) Instagram

There’s no set date yet for the resumption of La Liga although the league’s president Javier Tebas has earmarked June 12 as potential resumption date.

La Liga was suspended indefinitely in March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Spain which later went on to become one of the most hit countries in Europe.

It is not known when the likes of Oghenekaro Etebo will be back in action in La Liga (Instagram/Oghenekaro Etebo) Instagram

Before the suspension, Omeruo made 19 league appearances for Leganes while his compatriot and teammate Awaziem made 18.

For Granada, Azeez made 17 league appearances while Etebo who joined Getafe in January on loan made only six appearances.