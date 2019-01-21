It was Henry Onyekuru that grabbed the headline following his hat trick for Galatasaray on Saturday, January 19.

This is a review of Nigerian players performed for their various club sides all over the world.

In England

As usual, we start from England where a couple of Nigerian players were in action in the Premier League and Championship.

Premier League

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action for the whole 90 minutes as Leicester City lost 3-4 away at Wolves in a dramatic game on Saturday.

His compatriot and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho came on in the second half of the game but could not stop Leicester City from losing.

Super Eagles forward Isaac Success was a second-half substitute for Watford who were held to a goalless draw at home by Burnley.

Midfielder Alex Iwobi was also a second-half substitute for Arsenal who beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Emirate Stadium.

Championship

Stoke City had Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo in action for the whole 90 minutes in their 2-1 win over leaders Leeds United. Starting his first game under new manager Sam Clucas, the Nigerian midfielder was impressive and played a crucial role in the win.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi featured in central defence for Rotherham and could not stop the 4-2 thrashing they received at home in the hands of Brentford.

In Turkey

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru netted a hattrick for Galatasaray in their 6-0 win over Ankaragucu on Saturday.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme fired blank in his 90-minute appearance for Trabzonspor who were beaten 4-2 at home by Istanbul Basaksehir in a Turkish league game.

Injured Ogenyi Onazi who is recovering from surgery was paraded before the home fans before the game.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes in central defence for Udinese who were beaten 2-1 by Parma in the Serie A on Saturday.

Full-back Ola Aina was in action the whole 90 minutes for Torino who were beaten 3-2 away at Roma.

Serie B

Further down the division in Italy, Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo played the whole 90 minutes but failed to score as Crotone were held to a goalless draw at home by Cittadella in the Serie B.

Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar who is on loan from Roma played the whole 90 minutes for Perugia who were beaten 2-0 at home by Brescia.

His compatriot and teammate Kingsley Dogo Michael was also in action for 90 minutes.

Nigerian striker Jerry Mbakogu grabbed a brace for Padova in their Serie B 3-0 home win over Verona.

In Spain

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze was a second-half substitute for Villarreal who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Athletic Bilbao. Chukwueze came on and started the move that led to Villarreal’s equaliser.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo played the whole 90 minutes for Leganes who were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona at Nou Camp.

In France

Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu shone for Bordeaux, assisting their only goal as they beat Dijon 1-0 in a Ligue 1 game. Uche was included in the official Ligue 1 Team of the Weekend for his Man of the Match performance.

In Egypt

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi made a return from a five-month layoff to held Egyptian side Al Ahly get a 1-1- draw away from home against Algeria’s Saoura in the CAF Champions League.