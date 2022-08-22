FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians lament Usman, Joshua losses as the Netherlands knock out Falconets

Tosin Abayomi
In the early hours of Sunday, August 22, 2022, Nigeria's under 20 national women's football team known as the Falconets suffered a 2-0 loss to their counterparts from the Netherlands.

The Falconets' journey at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica came to end after two first-half goals by the Netherlands coupled with resolute defending.

The Falconets won all three group stage fixtures against European champions France, South Korea, and Canada but were sent packing after one knockout game.

Nigerians were not impressed with the performance of the team and questioned the tactical ability of Head Coach Chris Musa Danjuma.

It was a bad sports weekend for Nigerians across several fields. In the heavyweight boxing event British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua suffered a loss in the rematch to Oleksandr Usyk.

The defeat means Joshua has a long way to go to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO heavyweight title belts.

In the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 278 main event, Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards.

The Falconets' defeat to the Netherlands completes a disappointing weekend of sports for Nigerians.

The fights involving Joshua and Usman as well as the Falconets match all took place late in the night in Nigeria.

Nigerian fans were not happy staying late only to suffer defeat in several sports this weekend.

