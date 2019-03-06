There was a Swiss Cup quarter-final tie on Thursday, February 28 which caught our attention. Two Nigerian players played in that game, former MFM FC striker Stephen Odey and goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe.

Those who follow Nigerian football closely would know Odey who scored tons of goals for MFM FC in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) before his move to Switzerland.

He has been in Switzerland since October 2017 and has not done badly for the FC Zurich.

On Thursday, he had his compatriot Osigwe as an opposition during a Swiss Cup quarter-final clash between FC Zurich and SC Kriens.

While Odey was taken off in the second half, Osigwe played the full 90 minutes of the game.

Odey was lively all through his time on the pitch and caused lots of problems for the Kriens defence. It was his fellow Nigerian that even stopped him from scoring with a brilliant save in the first half.

“Had a chance to score yesterday but was denied by the brilliance of Sebastian Osigwe, the goalkeeper of SC Kriens. He was brilliant in goal but we won 2-1. Now we are one step in the semifinal of the Swiss Cup,” Odey said on Instagram after the game.

In truth, Osigwe was indeed brilliant in the game, pulling off a series of good saves that kept Kriens in the game.

His performance on the night, however, couldn’t stop his team from exiting the Swiss Cup in the hands of their more illustrious opponents.

"It was a good game for us as we were unlucky. We fought from the beginning to the end of the game," Osigwe told Pulse Sports after the game.

It was a good cup run for the Swiss Challenge League (second division in Switzerland) and a defeat to FC Zurich, a first division team is nothing to be ashamed of.

"We have to focus on the league right now and make sure we do very well in it. It has been a very interesting journey in the cup and I hope next time we can surpass the level we attained this year," Osigwe added.