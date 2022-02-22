WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Nigerians don't appreciate their own' and other mixed reactions to Samuel Eto'o's bold Okocha/Ronaldinho comparison

David Ben
Mixed reactions on social media have continued to trail Samuel Eto'o's claim that Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha was equally as talented as Brazilian great, Ronaldinho.

African footballing legend and President of the Cameroon Football Federation Samuel Eto'o has weighed in on age-old debate on two of football's greatest legends of all time - Nigeria's Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and Brazil's Ronaldinho Gaucho.

Ronaldinho and Okocha were teammates at PSG
Okocha and Ronaldinho are no doubt two of football's most talented players of all time.

The two legends in their playing days notorious for their incredible dribbling as well as their ridiculous technique and skill.

Okocha and Ronaldinho once shared the dressing room in the 2001/2002 season with French giants Paris St Germain before the former eventually left for English side - Bolton Wanderers.

Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha
Okocha was instrumental in helping Africa win it's first ever Olympic goals with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Atlanta '96 Olympics and also helped Nigeria win the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994.

Ronaldinho Ballon d'Or
Ronaldinho on the other hand has won a World Cup and an Olympic bronze medal in 2008 alongside two FIFA World Player of the Year awards as well as a Ballon d’Or.

However, Eto'o has claimed in a recent statement that he believes that Okocha is on the same level as his ex-PSG teammate Ronaldinho, citing a possible football injustice as to why the former isn't getting the due recognition he deserves.

Samuel Eto'o
"It’s the injustice of world football,”

"They are in the same class'

“What we saw Ronaldinho do a few years ago, Jay-Jay Okocha had done 10 or 15 years before and he never had the recognition of others. And that’s what happens when it comes to Africa.” Eto'o said as per Onvoitout.

Nigerians have continued to react to Eto'o's claim in a series of mixed reactions from popular social media platform Twitter:

