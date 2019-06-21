It was a delight for Nigerians on Thursday night to see the Super Falcons of Nigeria book their place in the round of 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It was a nerve-wracking three days for Nigerians who had to wait for the outcome of other groups’ matches to know if the Super Falcons of Nigeria would reach the round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup as one of the best losers after falling 1-0 to France in their last group game on Monday, June 17.

Nigerians could finally celebrate on Thursday, June 21 following Chile’s 2-0 win over Thailand in a Group F game. Nigerians watched with bated breath as Chile who needed to win by a three-goal margin, went 2-0 up and missed a penalty in the last minutes of the game.

Long wait

It was a long wait for Nigerians and the Super Falcons who saw their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for only the second time in history diminish with each passing day.

Brazil beat Italy 1-0 on Tuesday, June 18 to move ahead of Nigeria in the ranking for the best losers and Cameroon caused an upset with a 2-1 win over New Zealand on Thursday to grab one the best losers’ spots.

Chile were a penalty away from beating Nigeria to the last spot but Francisca Lara blazed her effort over the bar to send Nigeria into the second round.

Getty Images

The Group F game between Chile and Thailand was hugely followed by Nigerians as it became the top trending items on Twitter Nigeria.

Nigeria will play Germany in the round of 16 clash on Saturday, June 22.