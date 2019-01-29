It was a busy weekend as usual for Nigerian players who play outside of the country from England to Turkey to Spain and across the globe.

In this piece, we summarize the performances of Nigerian players abroad over the weekend.

In England

We start from England where a host of Nigerian players were in FA Cup actions over the weekend.

FA Cup actions started on Friday, January 25 with Alex Iwobi’s Arsenal losing 1-3 at home to Manchester United. The Nigerian midfielder played 65 minutes of the game.

Isaac Success got a goal for Watford in their FA Cup fifth-round win away at fellow Premier League side Newcastle United. Success impressed in the game and got a goal in the 90th minute to seal Watford’s win.

Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi made his debut for Championship side Middlesbrough after his loan move. Mikel played just over an hour as Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw by Newport County in a FA Cup tie.

In the Championship

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was in action for Stoke City over the weekend as they lost 0-2 at home to Preston North in a Championship game. Etebo, however, was impressive in the game and won a penalty for Stoke City which wasn’t converted.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi scored a rare goal for Rotherham United which wasn’t enough to save them from a home 1-2 defeat to league leaders Leeds United. It was Ajayi who gave Rotherham the lead in the 28th minute with a powerful shot just outside of the area.

In Turkey

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has finally made his return from a long-term injury and played his first game for Bursaspor since October 2018. It was Abdullahi’s first game for Bursaspor since he got injured on Super Eagles duty in October 2018 as he was introduced late in the second half as Bursaspor held Kayserispor to a 1-1 draw.

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru played the whole 90 minutes as Galatasaray got a 1-0 win away at Goztepe.

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem made his debut for Rizespor in their 3-1 home win over Akhisarspor. Awaziem was introduced late on in the game.

His compatriot and teammate Aminu Umar was in superb form in the game and assisted Rizespor’s third goal of the game.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme played the whole 90 minutes as Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw away at Sivasspor.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was in action for Udinese who were thrashed 4-0 away at Sampdoria.

Ola Aina continues his impressive stint in Italy and played the whole 90 minutes as Torino battled to a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

In Spain

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo played the whole 90 minutes as Leganess were held to a 2-2 home draw by Eibar.

Samuel Chukwueze played the last 30 minutes of Villareal’s 0-3 away loss at Valencia.

In Israel

Super Eagles defender John Ogu and his Hapoel Be’er Sheva teammates continued with their disappointing season with a 1-3 away loss to Hapoel Ra'anana A.F.C. Ogu played the whole 90 minutes of the encounter.

In Egypt

Nigerian forward Ezekiel Bassey played his first game for Al-Masry in their 1-0 win over Al-Mokawloon in an Egyptian Premier League, just after completing his move earlier in the week.

Junior Ajayi played 63 minutes of Al Ahly’s 2-0 away win at Wadi Degla in a league game played on Monday.

In Belgium

In the Jupiler League, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen got on the scoresheet for RC Sporting Charleroi who managed a 2-2 draw at home to Waasland Beveren after going 0-2 down.

Nigeria Taiwo Awoniyi was the hero for Royal Excel Mouscron after he netted the winning goal in their 2-1 away comeback win over leaders FRC Gent. In his first start since he arrived on loan earlier in January, Awoniyi netted in the 90th minute to grab a late winner for Mouscron.

In Switzerland

Nigerian striker Stephen Odey scored for FC Zurich in a friendly 4-1 win over Flora Tallinn.

In Malta

Nigerian forward Haruna Garba was on fire in Malta over the weekend with a hattrick in Gżira United’s 4-2 win over Melita FC in the FA Trophy.