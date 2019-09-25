A Nigerian U17 player Duru Junior has reportedly been killed in a cult-related shoot-out in Edo State on Tuesday, September 24.

According to several reports, Junior was shot and killed during a shoot-out between rival cults at the Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State.

It is known how involved the footballer was in the incident although several reports have also stated that he was caught in the crossfire while he was visiting a friend at the Polytechnic.

Police are yet to confirm the incident.

Junior is also the younger brother of Lobi Stars defender Ebube Duru.

The footballer had trained with the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria but was not picked by coach Manu Garba for the 2019 UEFA/CAF U17 tournament currently taking place in Turkey where Nigeria have won two games.