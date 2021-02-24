Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will have to be assessed regularly before he resumes training after the nasty head knock that sent him to the hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Osimhen was stretched off unconscious after banging his head on the ground during Napoli’s Serie A defeat at Atalanta on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen was stretched off unconscious late in Sunday's game but has since recovered (Getty Images) Getty Images

He regained consciousness on his way to the hospital but still had to spend the night after tests revealed head trauma.

He has returned to Naples, where further tests have revealed that head knock did not negatively impact his brain.

The club, however, stated that the 22-year-old would continue to be assessed before he gradually resumes training.

“Victor Osimhen in the morning underwent clinical examinations and diagnostic tests at the Pineta Grande Clinic with Dr. Alfredo Bucciero and Dr. Elpidio Pezzella who gave negative results,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The player will take a few days of rest and will gradually resume training. The player’s condition will be assessed daily.”

Sunday’s head knock is another interruption to Osimhen’s debut season with Napoli, where he has failed to meet expectations following his huge-money signing in the summer of 2020.

After an encouraging start, the Nigeria international missed a host of games with a shoulder injury and also missed several games after testing positive to COVID-19 following a trip to Nigeria.

The striker has failed to score in eight games since his return and will now miss Napoli’s Thursday, February 25’s Europa League Round of 32 return leg clash against Granada.