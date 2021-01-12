Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is set for time on the sideline after returning positive again after a new coronavirus test on Monday, January 12, 2021.

Osimhen had tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to Nigeria a trip to Nigeria and has been self-isolating since then.

However, a second test returned another positive test as confirmed by Napoli on Monday.

"The molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out this morning to the footballer Victor Osimhen, resulted in a positive result in Covid-19," Osimhen said.

"The player will repeat the test this week."

The striker's first test which returned positive on arrival in Naples kicked off a chain of event that landed him in trouble with Napoli.

The Serie A club giants were unhappy to see a video of Osimhen dancing and spraying money at a party in Lagos with complete disregard to COVID-19 protocols.

Although the Osimhen apologised, Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said the 22-year-old would pay for the 'silly mistake'.

This latest development continues Osimhen's frustrating spell at Napoli so far where he has just played six league games.

Much was expected from Osimhen after his big-money move from Lille but after a bright start, the striker has been sidelined since early November 2020 with a shoulder injury.