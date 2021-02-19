Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has averted more troubles after he was cleared of bringing a new COVID-19 variant to Italy.

Osimhen was found to have tested positive for COVID-19 on return from a trip to Nigeria. Although he has since recovered, a report speculated that he has brought in a new variant of the virus to Italy.

Regione Campania, in a report, claimed that a new COVID variant had been detected in a ‘professional returning from Africa.’

"A professional returning from a trip to Africa tested positive for COVID19 and thanks to the collaboration between the laboratories of Federico II and the Hospital Pascale, Giuseppe Portella of Federico II identified a highly suspicious case and in a very short time the team of Nicola Normanno discovered a COVID variant never detected in Italy so far,” the statement read.

Several other reports soon emerged, hinting that the mentioned professional was Osimhen, but the Federal Hospital in Naples has come out to refute the reports.

“We categorically deny the news that Napoli player Victor Osimhen is the professional from Africa that would have allowed to isolate the variant Covid B.1.525,” Hospital Federico II said in a statement.

“There are no players of SSC Calcio Napoli involved in this. All health data are always strictly processed in full respect of the protection of privacy.”

After testing positive for COVID-19, Osimhen’s Christmas trip to Nigeria further landed him in trouble after a video emerged of him dancing at a party without a mask.

The 22-year-old was punished by his club for flouting COVID-19 protocols. He has since recovered and played in seven games.