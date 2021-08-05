Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq is starting from where he finished last season with a brace in Almeria’s pre-season 2-1 win over Real Betis on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq scores a brace in a pre-season game for Almeria
Umar Sadiq is getting ready for the new season in good form.
Recommended articles
Sadiq opened the scoring in the 11th minute and scored the winner in the half-hour mark.
The 24-year-old came off a big 2020/2021 season with 28 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Almeria.
After his stand-out performance for Almeria, the Nigerian striker has been linked with a slew of clubs, with the Spanish club slapping a £26m on him.
He will look to start the new season on a good note when Almeria open their 2021/2022 league campaign away to Cartegena on Monday, August 16.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng