Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq scores a brace in a pre-season game for Almeria

Umar Sadiq is getting ready for the new season in good form.

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq is starting from where he finished last season with a brace in Almeria’s pre-season 2-1 win over Real Betis on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Sadiq opened the scoring in the 11th minute and scored the winner in the half-hour mark.

The 24-year-old came off a big 2020/2021 season with 28 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Almeria.

After his stand-out performance for Almeria, the Nigerian striker has been linked with a slew of clubs, with the Spanish club slapping a £26m on him.

He will look to start the new season on a good note when Almeria open their 2021/2022 league campaign away to Cartegena on Monday, August 16.

