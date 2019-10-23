Nigerian and Genk striker Stephen Odey scored his first career Champions League goal in Genk’s 4-1 home loss to reigning champions Liverpool on Wednesday, October 23.

Odey scored a consolation for Genk who were thrashed at home by Liverpool to continue their losing streak in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old scored in the 88th minute from inside the Liverpool box just after coming on for his compatriot and teammate Paul Onuachu in the 81st minute.

The consolation goal was the first for the former MFM FC striker in a Genk shirt.

Odey joined Genk this June from Swiss club FC Zurich, his first club in Europe after his move from Nigerian side MFM FC.