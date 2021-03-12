Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo netted a brace in Serie A on Friday, March 12, 2021 and now has 12 goals this season.

Nwankwo’s brace was, however, not enough for Crotone, who lost 3-2 away at Lazio on Friday.

His first goal of the game came in the 29th minute to level the score for his side. He got the ball outside the box, beat a defender, and use his toe to finish past the goalkeeper with a low effort.

Crotone got behind again, and the Nigerian striker again drew them level from the penalty spot.

His brace could not secure any point as Lazio scored a winner in the 84th minute.

Simy now has 12 Serie goals in 27 games this season, with Crotone still bottom.