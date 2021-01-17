Spanish second-tier side Almeria progressed to the next round of the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 win over La Liga side Alaves with a brace from their Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar on Saturday, January 17, 2020.

Umar netted Almeria’s first goal in the eighth minute with a left-footed finish beating the goalkeeper in the near post. He got the ball just at the edge of the area, skipped past a defender before beating the goalkeeper with his effort.

His second came goal is what makes Umar the player he is. A player of both extreme of ridiculousness.

He’s very spontaneous, carrying out actions on the pitch that first come to his head. When stuff like that works out, it looks ridiculously genius but makes an embarrassing look when it doesn’t.

For that second goal, the Nigerian striker beat a defender and the goalkeeper to the ball in the area but with the ball just behind him, he turned and used his backheel to finish into an empty post.

The 23-year-old now has 11 games in 19 games and proving to be another fine option for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.