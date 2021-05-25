RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu wins Belgian League's Player of the Year and Golden Shoe awards after an insane season

Steve Dede

33 goals for Genk this season, no player in the Belgian league was better than Onuachu.

Paul Onuachu has been named Belgian Pro League's Best Player and top scorer of the season (Instgram/Paul Onuachu)
Paul Onuachu (Instgram/Paul Onuachu) Instagram

The number speaks for itself in the tale of Paul Onuachu’s performance this season for Genk in the Belgian Pro League.

The 2020/2021 season has rounded off following the conclusion of the regular season and the play-offs.

33 goals he scored and five assists for Genk, who finished second on the table.

He proved to be Genk’s most crucial player in his stellar campaign, scoring with ridiculous consistency.

Paul Onuachu scored 33 league goals for Genk in his remarkable season (Instagram/Paul Onuachu)
Paul Onuachu scored 33 league goals for Genk in his remarkable season (Instagram/Paul Onuachu) Instagram

All type of goals, too; from headers to sitters, the 26-year-old was a menace in the box for Genk.

At times it looked like no one could stop him. He had the physical advantage over every defender in the league, blessed with his intelligent runs in the box and his sublime finishing.

With his performance came the accolades. At the Pro League Awards' ceremony on Monday, May 26, 2021, he was named the Jupiler Pro League Professional Footballer of the Year award for the 2020/21 season.

Paul Onuachu attnded the Pro League Awards with his wife Tracy Acheampong (Instagram/elevensportsbe)
Paul Onuachu attnded the Pro League Awards with his wife Tracy Acheampong (Instagram/elevensportsbe) Instagram

The Nigeria international beat Club Brugge’s Noa Lang and Beerschot’s Raphael Holzhauser to the individual prize.

No one in the league also scored more than Onuachu, making him the league’s Golden Shoe award winner.

The striker was also named Genk's Player of the Season.

He also laid his hands on a trophy, helping Genk to the Belgian Cup title.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

