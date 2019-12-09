Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo ended his season in China by winning the Chinese FA Cup title with Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo’s Shenhua won the title after a 3-0 home win over Shandong Luneng on Friday, December 6, 2019.

The Nigerian striker was a second-half substitute for Shenhua with goals coming from Kim Shin-Wook, Stephan El Shaarawy and Alexandre ‘Doumbou.

The 3-0 win gives Shanghai Shenhua a 3-1 victory on aggregate after they lost 1-0 in the first leg played in November.

This is Odion Ighalo's first club trophy in his career (Instagram/Odion Ighao) Instagram

Ighalo played only in the two legs of the finals as his contribution to Shenhua’s victorious cup run.

The Chinese FA Cup is Ighalo’s first club trophy of his career.

The 30-year-old has immediately;y jetted out for holidays to let his hair down after a tough season in China.

“Done with football for the year,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of him in what appears to be a private plane.