Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been banned from Manchester United training ground due to fears over Coronavirus.

Having arrived from China to join Manchester United on loan until the end of the season, Ighalo is considered to be a suspected carrier of the virus until the end of the 14-day incubation period.

The Coronavirus originated from the Chinese town of Wuhan and it is now standard practice for everyone who has been in the south-Asian country to be quarantined for 14 days.

Until the end of the incubation period, the 31-year-old has been told to stay away from AON Complex at Carrington.

Odion Ighalo has been training on his own since he joined Manchester United (Twitter/Odion Ighao) Twitter

ALSO READ: Odion Ighalo undergoing double sessions ahead of Manchester United debut

Instead, the ex-Super Eagles striker is training at the GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester with a performance coach called Wayne Richardson.

The ex-Nigeria international will be able to join up with the squad for the first time on Friday, February 14.

Fears over the Coronavirus have complicated things for Ighalo since his winter deadline day signing for Manchester United.

The striker was unable to join Manchester United in their warm-weather training in Marbella due to fears that he won’t be allowed back into England following travel restriction on the breakout of the virus.

Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of more than 1000 lives and has already led to the cancellation and postponement of several sporting activities in China including the 2020 Chinese Super League and the Chinese Grand Prix.