Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah welcomes baby boy with his wife

Anthony Ujah Nigerian striker welcomes baby boy with his wife

Ujah announced the birth of his son on Instagram where he also revealed his name, Leonard.

  • Published:
Anthony Ujah play Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah welcomes baby boy with wife (Instagram/Anthony Ujah )

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah has welcomed a baby boy called Leonard with his wife Elizabeth.

Ujah took to his Instagram to share a photo of him carrying the new baby with the caption; “Welcome to the world my KING.

Anthony Ujah and wife play Ujah and his wife have welcomed a baby boy (Instagram/Anthony Ujah )

 

The Mainz striker later revealed in the comment that the baby's name is Leonard.

This is the striker’s third child although it is known know if his first daughter was with his wife Lizzy.

The 27-year-old striker has a two-year-old daughter named Antonia.

He also welcomed another daughter with his wife Lizzy in July 2017.

 

Ujah and his sweetheart, Elizabeth first tied the knot in December 2016 at the Ikoyi registry.

A year later, they did their traditional wedding.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star relaxes with girlfriend Rodriguez on a...bullet
2 Salisu Yusuf Super Eagles coach gets one-year ban for collecting bribebullet
3 Kanu Nwankwo Nigerian football legend unveils FIFA Best Awards’...bullet

Related Articles

Anthony Ujah Super Eagles striker shows off girlfriend on Instagram
Anthony Ujah Super Eagles striker enjoying holiday with his girlfriend
Anthony Ujah Super Eagles striker enjoys bicycle ride with girlfriend
Anthony Ujah Nigerian striker dumps white babe, set to marry Nigerian girl
Leon Balogun, Anthony Ujah Nigerian stars racially abused during Bundesliga game
Anthony Ujah Super Eagles striker spends time with family

Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles Players hit the beach in Seychelles as Ogu, Ezenwa, Akpeyi join camp
UEFA Elite Coaches Mourinho, Wenger and other top bosses converge at summit in Switzerland
Lionel Messi Barcelona star says he needs to improve on penalties
Gotze, Schurrle German players enjoy international break with partners on a yacht