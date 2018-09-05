news

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah has welcomed a baby boy called Leonard with his wife Elizabeth.

Ujah took to his Instagram to share a photo of him carrying the new baby with the caption; “Welcome to the world my KING.”

The Mainz striker later revealed in the comment that the baby's name is Leonard.

This is the striker’s third child although it is known know if his first daughter was with his wife Lizzy.

The 27-year-old striker has a two-year-old daughter named Antonia.

He also welcomed another daughter with his wife Lizzy in July 2017.

Ujah and his sweetheart, Elizabeth first tied the knot in December 2016 at the Ikoyi registry.

A year later, they did their traditional wedding.