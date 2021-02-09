Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on the scoresheet for his club in Turkey on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Nwakaeme ended a four-game drought with a late-minute goal for Trabzonspor who got a 2-0 win away at Yeni Malatyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig game.

The goal which came in added time was a brilliant solo effort. He did well to keep the ball and beat a defender on the left before moving inside the edge of the 18-yeard-box to finish off past the goalkeeper.

His goal doubled the lead for Trabzonspor who are now on a run of nine games in all competition without a defeat.

Nwakaeme had a fine performance from the left side of attack and had a goal ruled out for offside in the 28th minute.

The Nigeria international now has six league goals for Trabzonspor in the 2020/2021 season.