Three Nigerian brothers, Efe Sodje, Stephen Sodje and Bright Sodje have been jailed for defrauding a charity they set up for poor African children.

The brothers have been on trial since 2017 for defrauding the Sodje Sports Foundation (SSF) which was set up in 2009 to provide facilities for children in Nigeria.

The brothers were found guilty of defrauding the foundation through Ashley Carson, a businessman and director of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, and one of the city’s MPs, Clive Betts.

Once the pair was recruited to give the charity respectability in 2003, they started to siphon money to the Sodje family.

Money raised at black-tie dinners, auctions, charity football matches were all sent to Sodje bank accounts.

“You have brought shame upon yourselves and your family,” Judge Michael Topolski QC told the defendants during sentencing.

Stephen was given a two-and-half-years jail term, Efe got 18 months while Bright was jailed for 21 months.

The case can only be reported now following the conclusion of a separate trial involving former Reading and Super Eagles star Sam Sodje who has been cleared of money laundering.