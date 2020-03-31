Nigerian Turkey-based players Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme have tested negative to coronavirus.

Onazi and Nwakaeme were made to take the tests by their respective club sides after possible contact with people who tested positive as coronavirus cases in Turkey continue to soar.

Onazi’s test was conducted on Monday, March 30, 2020, and words coming out of his club Denizlispor is that the player has not contracted the virus.

Nwakaeme had his test done on Wednesday, March 25 which the Trabzonsopr confirmed was negative.

Anthony Nwakaeme's test also came out negative ( Twitter /Trabzonspor)

“The result of the Covid-19 tests carried out for our team football players and the technical team under the coordination of Kibar Yaşar Güven, today (Wednesday), was negative,” a statement from Trabzonspor reads.

Despite the Turkish Super Lig shutting down to curb the spread of the virus, most clubs in the league continue to train.