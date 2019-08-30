The draw for the 2019/2020 Champions League group stage held on Thursday, August 29 with some interesting fixtures.

Pulse Sports look at Nigerian players who will be playing in the group stage of the Champions League this season and who they will be facing.

Victor Osimhen (Lille)

Victor Osimhen will have a chance to show Premier League fans the stuff he’s made off when Lille face English giants Chelsea twice in Group H of the Champions League.

Osimhen’s Lille were drawn in a tough Group H with Chelsea, Ajax and Valencia.

The 20-year-old striker just joined Lille this summer from Belgian side Charleroi. He has had a good start to life in France with a brace in his debut and four goals in three games for Lille.

Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey (Genk)

Nigerian strikers Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey have the daunting test of facing Liverpool twice with Genk in the group stage of the Champions League.

Onuachu and Odey will also have to face Napoli and Red Bull in Group E.

The Nigerian strikers just joined Genk this summer.

David Okereke (Club Brugge)

Nigeria U23 star David Okereke and his Club Brugge teammates will face Real Madrid twice in the group stage of the Champions League.

Club Brugge have been drawn in Group A with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray.