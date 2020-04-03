Nigerian players David Okereke and Emmanuel Bonaventure will be getting league medals as Club Brugge have been crowned champions of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The Jupiler Pro League’s board of directors in a conference call on Thursday, April 3 voted unanimously to cancel the league which had been suspended following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The Board of Directors took note of the recommendations of Dr Van Ranst and the government that it is highly unlikely that games with the public will be played before June 30,” the league said in a statement.

“The Board of Directors has unanimously decided that it is not desirable to continue the competition after June 30. Given the above elements, the Board of Directors has formulated a unanimous advice to the General Meeting not to resume the competitions of the season '19 -'20 and to accept the current state of the Jupiler Pro League as final classification [subject to the decisions of the licensing committee].”

The decision to cancel the league and crown Club Brugge champions is expected to be ratified by the general assembly on April 15.

The 2019/2020 Pro League regular season had just one game to go before the play-offs, which usually determine the championship winner and the Europa League places.

The 24-team league usually ends after 30 games before the top six enter a play-off system. Their points tally is halved, and rounded up, for the play-offs before they face each other again home and away.

But Brugge who are 15 points clear of Gent in second will now get their 16th league title.

This means that Nigerian forwards Okereke and Bonaventure will be league winners this season.

In the league this season, Okereke scored nine goals in 21 games while Bonaventure played 20 games in the league with five goals.