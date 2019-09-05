The transfer window is always an opportunity for players to change clubs.

In this piece, we look at Nigerian players who made good moves this transfer window.

Victor Osimhen (Charleroi to Lille)

Victor Osimhen’s move to Lille signals the upward trajectory of the 20-year-old’s career which makes him a clear winner from the transfer window. Osimhen has also had a good start to life in France with four goals in three games.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal to Everton)

Although Arsenal were forced to sell Alex Iwobi to Everton for £35m to recoup so much-needed cash, the Nigeria international wanted to move. Iwobi, Pulse Sports exclusively reported, had fallen disillusioned with the unfair criticisms and bashing he got from Arsenal fans and was ready to move to a new club.

Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjylland to Genk)

No Nigerian player has outscored Paul Onuachu in last three years and this summer he made a move to Belgian champions Genk, an upgrade on his former club.

Stephen Odey (FC Zurich to Genk)

While tearing the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) apart, FC Zurich offered Stephen Odey a route out of Nigeria to Europe. This summer, he has taken a step higher with a move to Belgian champions Genk.

Henry Onyekuru (Everton to Monaco)

This transfer window, Henry Onyekuru sealed a permanent move to Monaco, finally leaving Everton to chart a new course for himself.

David Okereke (Spezia to Club Brugge)

After three years with Serie B club Spezia, David Okereke got the step up to Belgian club Club Brugge. Okereke scored 10 goals for the Italian lower division side last season and has already scored four in five games for Club Brugge.

Ramon Azeez (Lugo to Granada)

A move from a second division club to a top division club is always a win and that is what Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez got this transfer window. After two seasons with Lugo, Azeez joined Granada where he opened his La Liga account in a 3-0 win away at Espanyol on Sunday, September 1.