A host of Nigerian players were in action for their club sides in midweek actions in Europe.

In this piece, we review the performances of these Nigerian players.

In England

Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho on Wednesday, suffered heartbreaks as Leicester City failed to reach the final of the League Cup.

Both players were on from start to finish as Leicester City failed to get a win against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Iheanacho scored in the 72nd minute to draw Leicester City level but Aston Villa scored a late- minute winner to reach the final.

In Scotland

On Thursday, Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was involved in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Ross County. Aribo came on from the bench for Jermain Defoe in the 62nd minute.

In Spain

Samuel Chukwueze came on from the bench to grab an assist for Villarreal who beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal on Wednesday (Villarreal) Twitter

In France

Victor Osimhen and his Lille teammates suffered a shocking 2-1 loss away at fourth-tier side SAS Epinal in the Round of 16. Osimhen started from the bench and was brought on immediately SAS Epinal took the league. He could however not help his side to make a comeback.

In Italy

Ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses made his debut for Inter Milan in their 2-1 home win over Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia. Moses was introduced in the 74th minute and helped his side to progress to the semifinals where they will face Napoli.

Victor Moses has made his debut for Inter Milan (AFP via Getty Images) Getty Images

In Israel

Nigerian player Chikeluba Ofoedu was on the scoresheet for Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C. in their 1-1 away draw at Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the Israeli Premier League. That was his sixth goal in 16 games so far this season.