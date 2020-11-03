As football actions continue all over the world, Pulse continues to monitor the activities of Nigerian players who are based outside the country.

For this weekend-which stretches to Monday-we look at five major talking points from matches across Europe from Nigerian players’ perspective.

1. Tough times for Victor Osimhen

After his red card in the Europa League on Thursday, October 29, 2020, it was another horrible outing for Victor Osimhen who failed to get a goal as Napoli suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Sassuolo on Sunday, No

It was a frustrating afternoon for him at the Stadio San Paolo but there’s a caveat to it. The Nigerian has not gotten much service especially from midfield and it was the same on Sunday.

But it’s now four games without a goal and only one in eight games and for a striker who commanded €71m, there are no excuses.

2. Much-needed goal for Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze has had a bad start to the 2020/2021 season but he hasn’t been exceptional either and under a new boss, this situation can be unconvincing. He has had his opportunities with five starts but failed to make any firm statement to his boss Unai Emery.

This is why it was good of him to get a goal on Monday, November 2 when Villarreal beat Valladolid in a La Liga game. The Nigerian did well to get inside the box to finish past the Valladolid goalkeeper to give Villarreal a 1-0 lead.

This goal will keep him in the manager’s plan for the near future and the more he delivers them, the more convincing he can become.

3. Ola Aina scores beauty in the Premier League

Fulham got their first win of the season with help from their Nigerian defender Ola Aina who scored a beauty in the game.

Aina scored a curler from outside the area with his left foot to double Fulham’s lead in the first half against West Brom. The fullback has always had his flair in his game and he let out in a sensational way to get his goal.

Ola Aina scored a sensational goal for Fulham on Monday (Twitter/Fulham) Twitter

His compatriot Semi Ajayi played 90 minutes for West Brom.

4. Horror miss for Moses Simon

The 2020/2021 season has been an easy one for Moses Simon; it has been a far cry from the previous season when he led Nantes impressively and was voted the club’s Player of the Season.

With one goal in eight games, there was a clear sign of how he is struggling so far this season when he missed a sitter against Paris Saint-Germain. The horror miss came in the 15th minute when he failed to tap the ball into an open goal. While attempting the tap in, he overruns it slightly and miskicks it completely.

There was further misery for him when he got injured in the 25th minute and was taken off.

5. Bad weekend for Nigerian goalkeepers

Nigerian goalkeepers had a bad weekend. Maduka Okoye let in four goals as his side Rotterdam suffered a 4-1 loss in the Dutch Eredivisie. What made it worse for him was that it was his league debut for Rotterdam. What a welcome.

In South Africa, Daniel Akpeyi conceded three as Kaizer Cheifs were beaten 3-0 away at Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the semifinals of the MTN8.