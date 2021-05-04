Nigerian Players Abroad: Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu Umar Sadiq, Anderson Estiti, Moses Simon all on target

For this week’s review, we look at some of the finest performances.

Osimhen showing his potential

It has not been easy for Victor Osimhen in his debut season in Italy. He hasn’t delivered following his big-money move from Lille in 2020 and has disappointed many at the club.

But as the season is gradually winding down, the 22-year-old is hitting the form that shows his potentials.

He scored his eighth league goal of the season in Napoli’s 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari. Again, it’s the type of goal that Osimhen scores.

The striker was one a move already into the box when Lorenzo Insigne floated a pass to him. A right-foot control and a left-footed finish were all he needed to put Napoli in the lead.

In recent weeks, Napoli have played to Osimhen’s strength and the striker has looked like the player the club spent big bucks on.

30 goals for Onuachu

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu continued with this insane season with his 30th league goal of the season for Genk in Belgium.

Onuachu scored in Genk’s 3-2 away win at Antwerp in a league title play-off game. His goal came in the 73rd minute, taking a pass and running inside the box before cutting to this right foot, beating a goalkeeper before finishing past the goalkeeper.

It was an equaliser before Genk scored another to win the game.

A brace for Sadiq Umar

Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar scored a brace as Almeria were held to a 2-2 draw against Real Oviedo on Saturday.

Umar’s first goal was from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute before he doubled his side’s lead with a left-footed finish eight minutes later.

Almeria conceded two goals to draw the game.

Anderson Esiti scores in Turkey

Esiti was on the scoresheet for Göztepe in their 3-2 away win at Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig. That was his only goal so far in his loan stint in Turkey.

Simon scores in France

Nigeria international Moses Simon opened scoring for Nantes, who got a 4-1 win away at Brest to keep their slim hopes of avoiding the drop a boost.

Moses raced into the box to latch on a rebound with his left foot to score his sixth league goal of the season.

Kelechi Iheanacho grabs assist

Iheanacho failed to continue with his goal-scoring streak, but he grabbed an assist as Leicester City were held 1-1 at Southampton.

His goal came after he conceded a penalty after he handled the ball in the box. Southampton took the lead from the spot before Iheanacho assisted Leicester City’s equaliser.

He set up Jonny Evans with a cross for the defender to head past Southampton goalkeeper just seven minutes after the penalty incident.

Victor Moses posts Man of the Match performance

Victor Moses produced a man of the match performance for Spartak Moscow in their 2-1 win away from home against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League.

Moses grabbed the assists for Moscow's two goals in the game and was awarded the Man of the Match.