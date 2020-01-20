It was yet another eventful weekend of football around the world and some Nigerian players made significant impacts for their respective sides.

In this piece, we review the performances of Nigerian players who ply their trades outside the shores of Nigeria.

In England

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho was the only Nigerian player in action in the Premier League this weekend. Iheanacho was a second-half substitute for Leicester City who lost 2-1 away at Burnley.

In Spain

Three Nigerian players Kenneth Omeruo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Chukwueze and Ramon Azeez were in action in the La Liga over the weekend.

Both Omeruo and Etebo clashed at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque where Leganés were beaten 3-0 at home by Getafe. The Leganes defence which had Omeruo in central position was breached three times by the away side.

Etebo was thrown in early for his debut with his introduction in the first half to replace an injured Allan Nyom. The Nigerian played as a right-back and helped José Bordalás-side.

Super Eagles forward Chukwueze played the whole 90 minutes for Villarreal who were beaten 2-1 at home by Espanyol.

Nigerian midfielder Azeez was on from the start but was taken off in the second half of Granada’s 1-0 away loss at Barcelona.

In France

It was French Cup actions in France with three Nigerian players in action.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhem scored his 15th goal of the season for Lille who got a 2-0 win over Gonfreville in a round-of-32 clash in the French Cup. Osimhen doubled his side’s lead in added time with a fantastic chip over the goalkeeper.

Victor Osimhen scored late in the game to seal the win for Lille (Instagram/Lille) Instagram

Moses Simon’s brilliance could not save Nantes who lost 3-2 at home to Lyon. Simon had a hand in all of Nantes goal; one goal and two assists which were still not enough to prevent the home loss in the French Cup.

Moses Simon made two assists and scored one goal for Nantes (Instagram/Moses Simon) (Instagram/Moses Simon) Instagram

Earlier on Thursday, Josh Maja played some parts in Bordeaux’s 3-2 loss away at third division side Pau.

In Italy

Super Eagles fullback Ola Aina played the whole minutes in Torino’s 2-1 loss away at Sassuolo on Saturday, Aina would take his blame for Sassuolo’s second goal as he lost sight of Domenico Berardi who scored.

Central defender William Troost-Ekong played the full 90 minutes but could not stop AC Milan from scoring a late-minute winner to beat Udinese 3-2. Despite keeping Zlatan Ibrahimovic quiet, Troost-Ekong and his teammates conceded three times to end their winning streak.

In Turkey

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme netted a brace for Trabzonspor who thrashed Kasimpasa 6-0 at home in a Turkish Super Lig game. Nwakaeme scored in the 29th to make it 3-0 for his side and then added another goal to make it 5-2 in the 83rd minute. The 30-year-old forward now has seven league goals this season.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi played the whole 90 minutes of the game.

In Israel

Nigerian forward Chico Ofoedu was on the scoresheet for Maccabi Tel Aviv on Saturday when they got a 3-0 win away at Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli Premier League. That was his sixth goal this season.

In Egypt

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes for Al Ahly who got a 2-0 away win at El Mokawloon in the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday.

In Belgium

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was on from start to finish in Genk’s 3-0 win at Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League.

In South Africa

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was in goal for Kaizer Chiefs who could only manage a 1-1 draw at Black Leopards to remain top of the South African league.