How Nigerian players fared in midweek games in Europe.

There were a couple of mid-week actions across Europe that had Nigerian players in them.

We review the performances of these players.

In England

In the English Championship, Semi Ajayi played the full 90 minutes as West Brom got a 2-1 win away at Reading to remain top of the table.

Semi Ajayi continues to be a regular for Championship leaders West Brom (Twitter/West Brom) Twitter

In Italy

Ex-Nigeria international Victor Moses was in action for Inter Milan on Wednesday in their 1-0 home loss to Napoli in the first leg of the Coppa Italia. Moses played in the wing-back role before he was taken off for Alexis Sanchez in the 74th minute.

In Turkey

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru came on at the start of the second half to help Galatasaray to a 3-1 home win over Alanyaspor in a second leg quarter-final clash of the Turkish Cup. Despite the win, Galatasaray could not advance to the semifinals due to away goal rules following their 2-0 loss in the first leg.

Henry Onyekuru was also in action for Galatasaray (Twitter/Galatasaray) Twitter

In Greece

British-born Nigerian forward Chuba Akpom was introduced in the 71st minute of PAOK’s 1-0 away win at Panathinaikos in the quarter-final second-leg clash of the Greek Cup. PAOK advanced to the semifinals after a 3-0 aggregate win.

In Belgium

Nigerian forward David Okereke made a cameo for Club Brugge who got a goalless draw away at Standard Liege.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was on from the start as Rangers suffered a 2-1 loss away at Kilmarnock. The Nigerian was heavily involved in the game in the first half but missed Rangers first chance of the game when he managed to fire just wide of the target. He also set up some chances for his teammates before he was taken off in the 86th minute.