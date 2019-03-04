Nigerian players were back in action for their respective club sides all over the world. From England to China to South Africa, all over the world, we have Nigerian players plying their trades in different leagues.

In our constant effort to monitor Nigerian players worldwide, we curate this weekly piece of a round-up of their performances over the weekend.

In England

We start from the Premier League where Alex Iwobi played the whole 90 minutes as Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw away at Tottenham. Iwobi was brilliant for Arsenal in the game as he continues his recent good form.

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi played the full 90 minutes for Leicester City who lost 1-2 away at Watford in the Premier League.

His compatriot and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho came on in the second half and created some chances for Leicester City to take the lead. The chances were however not converted and his efforts were not enough to prevent a loss as Watford got a late winner.

Championship

Going down the division, a couple of Nigerian players were in action for their respective club sides.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi played the whole 90 minutes as Middlesbrough were held to a goalless draw away at Wigan. Mikel impressed once again in midfield.

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo scored his first goal for Stoke City in their 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest.

It was another goal-scoring appearance by a Nigerian player as Semi Ajayi netted a brace for Rotherham United who beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2. Ajayi netted Rotherham’s first and third goal both with headers from set-piece situations.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was the only Nigerian in action in the Serie A after Ola Aina got injured during the warm-up ahead of Torino’s game. Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes as Udinese got a 2-1 win over Bologna.

In Spain

Samuel Chukwueze was a second-half substitute for Villarreal who lost 1-2 at home to high-flying Alaves. Chukwueze was a second-half substitute but couldn’t do anything to save his side.

In Turkey

Nigerian forward Victor Moses continued his fine form in Turkey with his winning-goal for Fenerbache in their 3-2 win over Caykur Rizespor. It was Moses who stepped up to convert a penalty six minutes from time for Fenerbahce's winner.

His compatriots Chidozie Awaziem, Azubuike Okechukwu and Aminu Umar were all from the start for Rizespor.

Awaziem played the whole 90 minutes while Okechukwu and Umar were taken off in the second half.

Shehu Abdullahi scored his first goal of the season for Bursaspor, helping them to a 3-2 win over Sivasspor. Playing in a midfield role, the versatile player scored with a powerful header off a cross to level for Bursaspor who had gotten behind.

Henry Onyekuru played the whole 90 minutes as Galatasaray managed a 1-1 draw away at Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

Going down a division in Turkey, Nigerian forward, Olarenwaju Kehinde scored a brace for his new club Danzalispor in their 2-1 win away at Elazigspor in the TFF First League (Turkish division two).

In Russia

Nigerian forward, Sylvester Igbonu scored his fourth league goal of the campaign but could not stop his FK UFA from losing 1-2 at home to visiting Dynamo Moscow. Igbonu scored just before half-time.

In Bulgaria

Nigerian defender Stephen Eze played the whole 90 minutes and grabbed an assist as Lokomotiv Plovdiv thrashed visitors Beroe 4-1 in the Bulgarian A PFG.

In Belgium

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi continued in his hot streak, netting another goal for Royal Excel Mouscron in their 1-1 draw away at Standard Liege. That was his sixth goal for Royal Excel Mouscron since The goal was Awoniyi’s sixth since he joined Royal Excel Mouscron in the January transfer window.

In China

The 2019 Chinese Super League kicked off on Friday, March 1 with Nigerian players starting the new year on the losing sides.

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo played the whole 90 minutes as Shanghai Shenhua were well and truly beaten 4-0 away at Shanghai East Asia.

Former Super Eagles forward Sone Aluko was on from the start for Beijing Renhe who lost 0-1 away at Shandong Luneng.

In Morocco

Nigerian player Michael Babatunde helped Wydad Athletic Club with an assist as they beat Mouloudia Oujda 3-2 away from home in the CAF Champions League.

In South Africa

Kaizer Chiefs had Daniel Akpeyi in goal for the whole 90 minutes as they beat Highlands Park 3-0 in a Premier Soccer League game.