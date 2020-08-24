This past weekend, we saw the start of the 2020/2021 Ligue 1 season while other leagues continued action all over the world.

A host of Nigerian players were in action and in this piece we review their performances.

In France

A couple of Nigeria internationals were in action as the 2020/2021 Ligue 1 season kicked off on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Three Nigerian players were in action on Friday as Bordeaux and Nantes played out a goalless draw at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Josh Maja and Moses Simon were on from the start at Bordeaux and Nantes while Samuel Kalu as a second-half substitute for Bordeaux.

Moses Simon could not get on the scoresheet for Nantes on Friday (Nantes) Nantes

Henry Onyekuru was on from the start as Monaco managed a 2-2 draw at home to Reims. Onyekuru was ineffective in the first 45 minutes and was taken off at halftime.

In Scotland

Veteran Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose was a second-half substitute for Livingston who lost 2-1 away at Aberdeen in a Premiership game.

In Sweden

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface grabbed a brace for FK Bodø/Glimt in their 6-o demolition of Start in the Swedish top division. The brace took his tally of the season to five.

Striker Leke James was on target for Molde who dispatched Odd 2-0. James scored in the 77th minute to put his side in the lead after he had missed a penalty earlier in the game.

Young midfielder Alhassan Yusuf impressed in his 90-minute appearance for IFK Göteborg in their 2-2 draw away at Djurgarden. The youngster has made 17 appearances in the league this season.

In Belgium

Nigerian strikers Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers were on from the start as Genk played out a goalless draw away at Standard Liege on Sunday, August 23. While Onuachu played all 90 minutes, Dessers was taken off in the 86th minute of the game.