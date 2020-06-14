Football actions continued across Europe with a slew of Nigerian players involved with their respective clubs.

From La Liga actions in Spain to a cup game in Italy, we review how Nigerian players fared on Saturday.

In Spain

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to help Villarreal to a crucial away win at Celta Vigo. Chukwueze was on from the start before he was brought on in the 58th minute to provide the spark for Villarreal.

He did just that, stretching the tired Celta Vigo backline with his dribbling and runs from the right. On several occasions, he ran at the defence, found space to shoot but could not hit the target.

The 21-year-old forward had the chance to score the winner for Villarreal but his shot was saved before Manu Trigueros netted to hand all the three points to the Yellow Submarines.

The central defence partnership with Nigeria internationals Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo could not save Leganes who lost 2-1 at home to Valladolid.

Awaziem was partly at fault for Valladolid’s first goal in the second minute when he headed the ball past his onrushing goal for Enes Unal to take advantage and score. Although he avoided any other mistake in the game, the damage had already been done as Leganes went to lose the game.

Omeruo was one of Leganes’ best players of the evening but his performance wasn’t enough as the defence he led conceded two goals.

In Italy

Nigerian player Victor Moses played a part as Inter could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Napoli in the second leg semifinal game of the Coppa Italia. The result wasn't enough for Inter to advance to the final as they lost the first 1-0.

In Turkey

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu was a second-half substitute for Instanbul Basaksehir who beat Alanyaspor 2-0. Okechukwu was introduced in the 82nd minute of the game to help his side close out the game.

In Germany

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah played some minutes as Union Berlin got a 2-1 away win at Koln. Ujah was introduced in the 63rd minute of the game.

New Super Eagles boy Kingsley Ehizibue played 65 minutes of the game for Koln before he was taken off.

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins and his Paderborn teammates were on the end of a 5-1 home hammering from Werder Bremen on Saturday. Collins played the whole minute of the game.

In Slovakia

Nigerian midfielder Ibrahim Rabiu played the whole minutes of Slovan Bratislava’s 1-0 home win over MFK Ružomberok.