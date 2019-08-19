More Nigerian players are back in action as the European football season gradually gets into shape. This weekend, actions resumed in the Spanish La Liga where a Nigerian player was in action.

From England to Scotland and Russia, we preview the performances of some of these Nigerian players who were in action over the weekend.

In England

We start from England where Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi was the only Nigerian player in action in the Premier League.

It was a roller coaster game for Ndidi whose slip up in the seventh minute led up to Leicester City to concede a goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Nigeria international however atoned for his error with an equaliser for Leicester City in the 67th minute.

PA

Championship

Down the division in England, a host of Nigerian players were in action for their respective clubs over the weekend.

Nigerian player Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes in West Brom’s 2-1 win away at Luton Town.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo made a brief appearance for Stoke City who managed a 2-2 draw at home to Derby County.

In Spain

Highly rated Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze was on the scoresheet in the opening weekend of the 2019/2020 La Liga season. Chukwueze netted Villarreal’s fourth goal in their 4-4 home draw against Granada.

In France

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru was thrown straight into Monaco’s XI although the could not make any impact as his side fell to a 3-0 loss away at Metz. Onyekuru played for 70 minutes before he was taken off.

Fresh off his brace for Lille in his debut, Victor Osimhen was paid close attention by Nimes defence. Lille lost 1-0 away.

Another Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu played the full 90 minutes for Bordeaux who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Montpellier.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins made his Bundesliga debut for FC Paderborn who lost 3-2 away at Bayer Leverkusen. Collins played the full 90 minutes of the game.

In Scotland

Super Eagles new boy Joe Aribo continued his fine form with another goal for Rangers who got a 3-0 away win over East Fife in a Scottish League Cup game.

In Russia

Nigerian striker Sylvester Igboun grabbed a brace for FC Ufa in their 2-0 win over FC Rostov. Igboun was taken off in the second half after his brace.

Fullback Bryan Idowu played the full 90 minutes in Lokomotiv Moscow’s 2-1 win away at Dynamo Moscow.

In Turkey

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu could not help his team Istanbul Basakshir who were thrashed 3-0 away at Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi didn’t have a good outing as he had a hand in the goal his side conceded on Sunday. Mikel deflected an effort past his goalkeeper in Trabzonspor’s 1-1 draw away at Kasimpasa.

His teammate and compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme was on in the game for 90 minutes but could not find the winner.

In Norway

Nigerian forward Kele James grabbed a brace for Eliteserian leaders Molde who got a 3-2 win over Ranheim TF. James netted in the seventh and 48th minute to take his league tally to nine for the season.

In Croatia

Nigerian midfielder Iyayi Believe Atiemwen grabbed a brace for Dinamo Zagreb in their 2-1 win over Inter Zapresic in a Croatian First Football League. Atiemwen’s brace ensured that Zagreb stayed at the top of the league table.

In the MLS

From Canada, Nigerian striker Orji Okwonkwo scored in Montreal Impact’s 3-3 draw at home to FC Dallas in the MLS. That was his seventh goal in 22 games.

In Hungary

Nigerian striker Haruna Garba scored the winning goal for Debrecen in their 3-2 win over Zalaegerszeg in the Nemzeti Bajnokság (Hungarian league).

In South Korea

Nigerian player Chisom Egbuchulam grabbed a brace for Suwon FC who fell to a 3-2 loss to Ansan Greengers in the K League Challenge (second division).

In the Czech Republic

Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka got a goal in Slavia Praha’s 3-0 win over SK Dynamo in a Czech First League game.