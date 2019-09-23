Several Nigerian players abroad were in action for their respective club sides over the weekend.

They were a couple of fantastic performances like Ramon Azeez who scored against Barcelona, Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen who assisted their teams to get a goal and Wilfred Ndidi who was his usual solid self to stop Tottenham.

Here is a review of how Nigerian players fared over the weekend.

In England

Starting from England, Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes as Leicester City beat Tottenham 2-1 at home in the Premier League. Ndidi was solid as usual in defensive midfield and had a goal ruled out after VAR spotted an offside position.

Wilfred Ndidi (Getty Images)C Getty Images

Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi was a second-half substitute as Everton lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on Saturday. Iwobi came on in the 55th minute for Morgan Schneiderlin but could not lift Everton.

Championship

Going down a division lower, a couple of Nigerian players were also in action for their respective clubs.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo played the whole 90 minutes for Stoke City in their goalless draw away at Brentford.

Super Eagles player Semi Ajayi was on the scoresheet for West Brom who got a 4-2 win over Huddersfield. Ajayi scored West Brom’s fourth with a header from a corner in the 89th minute to seal their win.

Semi Ajayi (Instagram/Semi Ajayi) Instagram

In Spain

Nigerian player Ramon Azeez helped his side Granada to a big win against La Liga champions Barcelona on Saturday. Azeez scored Granada’s first goal in the second minute with a simple header after being set up with a cross.

Ramon Azeez and Lionel Messi (Getty Images) Getty Images

Also on Saturday, Samuel Chukwueze started from the bench but came on to assist Javier Ontiverous’s goal in their 2-0 home win over Valladolid.

Two Nigerian players were involved for Leganes who snagged a point away at Valencia with a 1-1 draw. Kenneth Omero was on for all the 90 minutes in defence as Leganes shut Valencia out.

His compatriot and teammate Chidozie Awaziem came on in the 57th minute for Aitor Ruibai to help Leganes in defence.

In France

Nigeria international Moses Simon played the whole 90 minutes as Nantes suffered a 2-1 loss away at Strasbourg.

Two Nigerian players were in action for Bordeaux who were held to a 2-2 home draw at home by Brest. Samuel Kalu played the whole 90 minutes while Josh Maja was a second-half substitute.

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru was a second-half substitute for Monaco who managed a goalless draw away at Stade Reims.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen grabbed an assist for Lille in their 1-1 draw away at Rennes. Osimhen dispossessed a defender before laying a pass for Nanitamo Ikone to score.

In Italy

Nigerian defender Ola Aina was on from the start but was taken off in the second half as Torino lost 1-0 away at Sampdoria.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo continued with his good form with an assist for Rangers in their 4-0 win away at St. Johnstone. Aribo was impressive in the game once again and caused lots of troubles for the opposition defence. He created the chance that led to Connor Goldson’s goal in the 61st minute after he dribbled his way into St. Johnstone’s penalty area. He had a header hit the post before he assisted Jermain Defoe in the 90th minute after he drove into the opposition’s penalty area again.

In Belgium

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachi was on the scoresheet again for Genk who got a 3-1 win over KV Oostende. Onuachu scored Genk’s second of the game just before halftime for his second goal of the season.

Paul Onuachu (belga Image) belga Image

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Bonaventure played 56 minutes for Club Brugge who beat Anderlecht 2-1 in the Belgian First Division A.

His compatriot and teammate David Okereke made a cameo with just a few minutes left to play.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes as his side Paderborn lost 2-1 away at Hertha Berlin.

In Egypt

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi scored a brace to help Al Ahly to win the Egyptian Super Cup after a 3-2 win over rivals Zamalek on Friday. Ajayi scored once in each half as Ahly raced to a 3-0 in the traditional curtain-raiser for the 2019/20 Egyptian Premier League.

Junior Ajayi and Al Al Ahly teammates (Nour Zidan) Instagram

In the Netherlands

Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke grabbed a goal for Heerenveen to get a 1-1 home draw against Utrecht. That was the youngster’s second goal of the season.

In China

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo made his first start since he recovered from an injury but could not score as Shanghai Shenhua got a 2-2 draw away at Shandong Luneng.

In Russia

Super Eagles fullback Bryan Idowu made a late appearance for Lokomotiv Moscow who held on to take a 3-2 win away at Orenburg.

Nigerian striker Sylvester Igboun got a brace which wasn’t enough for Dynamo Moscow to take the three points as they lost 3-2 at home to PFC Sochi.

Sylvester Igboun (Twitter/Dynamo Moscow) Twitter

In Croatia

Nigerian player Iyayi Atiemwen was on from the start but was taken off in the second half as his side suffered a 1-0 loss away at Varazdin in the Croatian First Football League.

In Turkey

Shehu Abdullahi and his Bursaspor teammates had a poor day in office as they were thrashed 4-1 away at Demirspor in the Turkish second division.

In the United States

Nigerian forward Orji Okonkwo played the whole 90 minutes as his side Montreal Impact lost 2-1 away to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s LA Galaxy in the MLS.

In Greece

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye was on the scoresheet for Aris who got a 2-2 draw away at PAOK in the Superleague Greece. Ideye scored the first goal of the game in the fourth minute to put his side in the lead.

Chuba Akpom was on from the start for PAOK before he was taken off in the second half.

In Serbia

Nigerian player Sadiq Umar played the whole 90 minutes for Partizan who beat Crvena zvezda 2-0 at home in the Serbian SuperLiga.

In the Czech Republic

Peter Olayinka’s side Slavia Praha had a good day in the Czech First League with a 3-0 away win at Sparta Prague with the Nigerian playing from the start before he was substituted.

In Norway

Nigerian player Samuel Adegebnro was on from the start but was taken off in the second half as Rosenborg got a 2-1 win away at Mjondalen in the Eliteserien.

In Cyprus

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was between the post to help AC Omonia to another clean sheet as they beat Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot First Division.