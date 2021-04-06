It was a good weekend for Super Eagles top strikers Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu, who got on the scoresheet for their respective clubs after scoring for Nigeria during the international break.

In this piece, we look at their performances this weekend and other Nigerian players who play abroad.

Osimhen and Simy Nwankwo on target

Victor Osimhen was on target in the Serie A on Saturday (Twitter/Victor Osimhen) Twitter

Osimhen and Simy Nwankwo clashed in a Serie A game-Napoli Vs Crotone, on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Osimhen scored the second goal of the game to put Napoli 2-0 up with a simple tap in from a cross. It was his fourth league goal of the season in 14 games.

Osimhen hasn’t delivered on his potential this season for Napoli, but late in the season, he seems settled in and ready to start showing why he commanded a huge transfer fee.

In that same game, Nwankwo dragged Crotone back into the tie with two goals. His first came in the 25th minute with a first-time volley from inside the box.

Simy Nwankwo scored a brace against Napoli in the Serie A [Twitter/@FansTribeHQ]

Crotone were 2-0 down, but Nwankwo’s goal brought them back into the game.

Napoli regained their two-goal advantage with another goal, but Nwankwo rose to the challenge again with another goal.

This one came from inside the box again from a corner kick Napoli failed to properly clear. The ball fell to him, and he finished with his left foot.

Nwankwo deserves praise. In a league that Super Eagles first-choice striker Osimhen has struggled this season, he has scored 15 in 29 games for a struggling Crotone side.

Onuachu can’t stop scoring

Paul Onuachu is in the form of his life. He scored two in as many games for the Super Eagles in March, and in his first game back to Genk, he was on target again.

Genk got a 3-2 win away at Leuven in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday, April 5. His goal came in the 83rd minute to put his side 3-1 up.

His goal shows a striker playing with so much confidence. He got a pass just inside the area, received the ball with his right foot, switched to his left foot to beat a defender before finishing past a goalkeeper.

The striker now has 26 goals in 31 league games; insane scoring form.

Victor Moses scores

Victor Moses opened scoring for his side in Russia on Sunday (Instagram/Victor Moses) Instagram

In case you missed it, Victor Moses now plays in Russia with Spartak Moscow, where he is on loan from Chelsea.

At Spartak, he plays as a wing-back, the position he found at Chelsea, and although injuries and fitness issues have not allowed him to be great this season, he has been decent every time he played.

Against Rostov on Sunday, he got a goal; a good one too. He skipped past a defender before shooting from just inside the area past the goalkeeper.

He has three goals in 13 league games.

Semi Ajayi stars in big West Brom win against Chelsea

Against all the odds, struggling West Brom got a 5-2 win away Chelsea in a Premier League game on Saturday, April 3.

Nigerian defender Ajayi was in action for West Brom in that win and played well for the Baggies, who enjoyed a one-man advantage for most of the game.

Awaziem impresses

Chidozie Awaziem put in a solid shift over the weekend (Instagram/Chidozie Awaziem) Instagram

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was impressive in central defence as his side Boavista got a 2-0 win away at B-SAD.

With the captain arm band on, Awaziem played on the left of a three-man defence and was solid all though the game as Boavista got the important three points.