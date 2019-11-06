Super Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen and Peter Olayinka stole the headlines for their sides in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 5.

Osimhen and Olayinka are two of the three Nigerian players who were in action in the Champions League on Wednesday.

We preview the performances of these Nigerian players.

Olayinka troubles Barcelona

Peter Olayinka and Gerard Piqué (Instagram/Peter Olayinka) Instagram

Peter Olayinka was among the top trends on Twitter Nigeria as he dominated conversations after his impressive performance for Slavia Praha against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Olayinka had a very lively 90-minute performance against Barcelona that had Twitter talking. He was trouble all through for the Barcelona with his pace, strength and asked several questions of the defence.

First away goal for Osimhen

In Spain, Osimhen’s 24-minute goal was not enough for Lille who conceded four goals in the second half to lose 4-1.

Osimhen had given them the lead midway into the first half after he got on a loose ball and drove inside the penalty area to finish past Valencia goalkeeper. That was his second Champions League goal and first goal in all competitions away from home. He has nine goals in all competitions.

Onuachu makes a brief appearance against Liverpool

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was a second-half substitute for Genk who lost 2-1 away from home to Liverpool. The Nigerian striker didn’t make much impact after he came on in the 85th minute of the game.