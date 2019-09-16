Nigerians players were back in action for their respective clubs sides all over the world as league football continued after the international break all over the world.

From England to China we review the performances of Nigerian players this weekend.

In England

We start from England where Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City could not get any point at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Saturday, September 14. Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes of the game as Leicester City lost 1-0.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi played the full minutes of the game as Everton were beaten 3-1 away at Bournemouth.

Championship

Going down a division, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi secured a point for West Brom with a goal in their 1-1 draw away at Fulham. Ajayi scored with a header in the 90th-minute to draw West Brom level.

Nigerian-English youngster Eberechi Eze was in form again for Queens Park Rangers and opened the scoring in their 3-2 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was a second-half substitute for Stoke City who lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City.

In Spain

Nigerian defender Chidozie Awaziem was given a battering welcome to Spain as his Leganes side were beaten 3-0 at home by Villarreal. Awazielm played the whole 90 minutes of the game in central defence but could not stop the Yellow Submarines from scoring.

Nigerian player Azeez Ramon was an 82nd-minute substitute for Granada in their 2-0 away win at Celta Vigo.

In France

Just a few days after scoring his first international goal for Nigeria, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was on song again in Lille’s 2-1 win over Angers. Osimhen now has five goals in five games for Lille.

Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu played the whole 90 minutes as Bordeaux recorded a 2-0 win over Metz.

His teammate and compatriot Josh Maja was a second-half substitute in that game.

Nigerian forward Moses Simon got another start as Nantes got a 1-0 win over Stade Reims. Simon was taken out in the second half.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes as FC Paderborn were trashed 5-1 at home by Schalke 04.

In China

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo made a return from injury for the first time since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). It’s wasn’t a delightful return for Ighalo who missed a penalty as Shanghai Shenhua suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Tianjin Teda in their Chinese Super League (CSL) clash on Sunday.

In Turkey

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu was a second-half substitute in istanbul Basakshir’s 1-1 home draw against Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme played the whole 90 minutes as Trabzonspor got a 2-2 draw at home against Genclerbirligi.

His teammate and compatriot Mikel Obi was also on for the whole duration of the game and had an impressive outing in the game.

Nigerian forward Olarenwaju Kayode had an impressive outing for Gazişehir Gaziantep who recorded a 3-2 win over Besiktas. Kayode got an assist, earned a penalty for his side and got a red card.

TFF 1. League

Going down a division in Turkey, Super Eagles player Shehu Abdullahi was on target in Bursaspor 3-1 home win against Osmanlispor. Abdullahi opened the scoring for Bursaspor three minutes before the half-hour mark.

In Belgium

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu opened his goal account in Belgium with a goal in Genk’s 2-1 loss away at Sporting Charleroi.

Nigerian forward Dennis Bonaventure got his second goal of the season in Club Brugge’s 2-0 away win against Cercle Brugge. Bonaventure scored the second of the game for his side and picked up a yellow card in his 90-minute appearance.

In Scotland

Buzzing from his Super Eagles debut, Joe Aribo was in fine form for Rangers and grabbed an assist as they beat Livingston 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

In Hungary

Nigerian player Haruna Garba was on the scoresheet over the weekend for Debrecen in their 3-2 away loss at Ujpest in the Hungarian NB I League.

His compatriot and teammate Tunde Adeniji replaced in him the second half of the game and got on the scoresheet in the 85th minute of the game.

Their compatriot Obinna Nwobo was on for the whole 90 minutes for Ujpest.

In Cyprus

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was in action for AC Omonia in their 2-2 away draw at AET Larnaca in the Cypriot First Division. Uzoho saved a penalty in the game.

In Norway

Nigerian forward Samuel Adegbenro was on song for Rosenborg who got a 3-1 home win over Lillestrom SK on Saturday. Adegenro scored Rosenborg’s third goal of the game to seal the win in the Eliteserien.

Nigerian forward Leke James grabbed another goal for Molde FK who beat Tromso Il 3-0.

In Sweden

Forgotten man Chinedu Obasi scored in AIK’s 2-1 win away at Hacken in the Allsvenskan on Sunday.