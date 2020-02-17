It was another weekend of actions across the world that had Nigerian players in action.

In this review, we look at how foreign-based Nigerian players fared with their respective clubs.

In England

Championship

With no Nigerian player in action in the Premier League, we got down a division.

Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes as Championship leaders West Brom were held to a 2-2 draw away at Nottingham Forest.

In Spain

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenakaro Etebo was in action for Getafe who lost 2-1 to Barcelona at Nou Camp. Etebo played for 67 minutes before he was taken off with the score 2-1 at that time.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Lionel Messi (Getty Images) Getty Images

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze was a 76th-minute substitute for Villarreal who got a 2-1 win at home over Levante. Chukwueze was brought in after the goals had been scored.

With Kenneth Omeruo injured, it was Chidozie Awaziem that was in action for Leganes at the heart of the defence to help his side keep a clean sheet in their goalless home draw against Real Betis.

In France

Moses Simon was impressive again for Nantes on Sunday although he could not get a goal as his side were held to a goalless draw at home by Metz. Simon forced the Metz goalkeeper to a save early in the first half of the game that had few chances.

Moses Simon (Twitter/Nantes) Twitter

Nigerian striker Josh Maja came on from the bench in Bordeaux’s 2-2 home draw against Dijon. Maja came on in the 81st minute of the game but could not help Bordeaux to get a winner.

On Sunday, Victor Osimhen opened the scoring to give Lille the lead but they conceded twice in the second half to lose 2-1 at home to Marseille. Osimhen scored in the 51st minute of the game.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong played the full 90 minutes as Udinese got a goalless draw at home against Verona.

William Troost-Ekong (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong) Instagram

Ex-Super Eagles forward Victor Moses came on from the bench in the 76th minute as Inter were beaten 2-1 away at Lazio on Sunday.

In Turkey

Nigerian U23 midfielder Okechukwu Azubuike made a second-half appearance in Istaanbul Basakshier’s 1-0 home win over Besiktas.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi played the whole 90 minutes for Trabzonspor who got a 2-1 win at home against Sivasspor.

His compatriot and teammate Anthony Nwakaeme was on from the start before he was taken off in the 35th minute due to an injury.

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru played the full 90 minutes as Galatasaray beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in the Turkish Super Lig.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins was in action the whole 90 minutes as Paderborn were beaten 2-1 at home by Hertha in the Bundesliga.

In Belgium

Super Eagles striker Paul Onauchu played the full 90 minutes as Genk were beaten 3-1 at home by Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

His compatriot and teammate Stephen Odey made an appearance in the second half but could not prevent a loss for Genk.

Nigerian striker Terem Igobor Moffi was on target for Kortrijk who got a 3-0 away win at Oostende. Moffi opened the scoring in the 59th minute to help his side to the big win.

Terem Igobor Moffi (Instagram/Belga Image) Instagram

Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure was called up from the bench in the 72nd minute as Club Brugge beat Waasland-Beveren 2-1 on Saturday.

Second Division

In Belgian second division, Samuel Savior scored in the 83rd minute to secure a point for Roeselare who had to fight back from 3-0 down away from home against Union Saint-Gilloise.

In India

Former Super Eagles striker Bartholomew Ogbeche netted a brace to help Kerala Blasters to a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) game on Sunday. Ogbeche’s first goal of the game came just some seconds before halftime as his fierce strike escaped the grasp of the Bengaluru goalkeeper. His second, which was the winner for Kerala Blasters came from the penalty spot in the 70th minute to take his tally of the season to 13.

In Croatia

Nigerian forward Emem Eduok was on the scoresheet although he could not prevent his side Hajduk Split from a 2-1 away loss to Slaven Belupo in the Croatian First Football League. Eduok scored from the penalty spot in the 14th minute to give his side the lead.

In the Netherlands

Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke was on the scoresheet for Heerenveen who were beaten 4-2 away at Vitesse. Ejuke scored in the 34th minute to draw level before the host scored twice to win the game.

Nigerian striker Cyril Dessers was on for 90 minutes as Heracles were beaten 1-0 away at VVV.

In Switzerland

Nigerian player Tosin Aiyegun scored a goal for FC Zurich in their 4-1 away loss at Servette. Aiyegun’s goal in the 64th minute had brought his side level before the host hit three more goals to get the win.