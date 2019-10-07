A host of Nigerian players, as usual, were in action for their respective sides over the weekend all around the world.

In this piece, we rate the performances of these Nigerian players.

In England

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi played the whole 90 minutes as Everton fell to a 1-0 loss away at Burnley to continue their woes.

Wilfred Ndidi played was on from start to finish as Leicester City conceded a late penalty to lose 2-1 away at Liverpool on Saturday.

Championship

Going down a division, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes in central defence to help West Brom to a 4-2 win over Cardiff City in the Championship.

Stoke City got another important result away from home with Oghenekaro Etebo’s help in midfield. Etebo played the whole 90 minutes as Stoke City got a 2-1 win over Swansea City.

In Spain

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played the whole 90 minutes in a three-man defence but could not stop Leganes from losing 2-1 to Levante in a La Liga game.

Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez was on from the start but could not lift Granada who were beaten 4-2 by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Azeez was taken out in the 51st minute of the game.

Samuel Chukwueze played from start to finish as Villarreal lost 2-1 away at Osasuna in the league. The Nigerian forward could not find a way past the Osasuna defence.

In France

Nigeria international Moses Simon scored an 86th -minute winner for Nantes who beat Nice in Ligue 1. Moses scored off a corner late in the game to give his side all three points.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continued his impressive goalscoring form in front of his home fans with another goal as Lille were held 2-2 at home by Nimes. Osimhen scored Lille’s second to equalise after they had gotten behind. He and his teammates could not find the winner afterwards. The 20-year-old striker now has seven league goals this season.

The striker was presented his award for Lille's Player of the Month before the start of the game.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong put in a solid shift in defence which wasn’t enough for Udinese who suffered a 1-0 loss away at Fiorentina.

Fullback Ola Aina was a second-half substitute in Torino’s goalless at home to Napoli.

Serie B

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo netted a brace for Crotone in their 3-1 win over Virtus Entella in the Serie B. Nwankwo scored his first goal in the 27th minute to break the deadlock and then doubled Crotone's lead 10 minutes later. The Nigerian lasted for 71 minutes before he was replaced and was rightly named the Man of the Match. The 27-year-old now has four goals in seven games so far this season.

In Germany

Super Eagles fullback Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes as Paderborn were beaten 2-1 at home by Mainz. Collins would have had a chance to level the scores for his side but a missed a 79th-minute penalty.

Anthony Ujah was a second-half substitute for Union Berlin who lost 1-0 away at Wolfsburg.

In Belgium

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu netted a brace in Genk’s 2-1 win over Royal Excel Mouscron. Genk were losing at home before Onuachu came on to score twice and hand his side the win. The striker now has four goals in four games to mark his fine start to life in Belgium.

His compatriot and teammate Stephen Odey also came on as a second-half substitute in the game.

Fresh off scoring a Champions League at the Bernabeu, Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure right completed an amazing week with a goal for Club Brugge over the weekend. Bonaventure was on target as Club Brugge thrashed rivals Gent 4-0 in the Belgian Pro League. The 21-year-old now has three league goals for Club Brugge goals so far this season.

In the Czech Republic

Newly invited Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka netted a goal in Slavia Prague’s 2-0 win against Jablonec on Sunday. That was his fourth goal in nine league games so far this season.

In Greece

Chuba Akpom came on as a substitute in PAOK’s 2-1 away win at Asteras Tripolis in Super League Greece.

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye was in action for all 90 minutes as Aris were beaten 2-1 at home by giants Olympiacos.

In the United States

Nigerian forward Orji Okonkwo grabbed a goal and an assist for Montreal Impact who got a 3-0 win over New York Red Bulls on the last day of the MLS regular season. Okwonwo created Montreal Impact’s first goal of the game in the 23rd with a brilliant cut-back to Bojan Krkic. He got on the scoresheet with Montreal Impact’s third goal in the 62nd minute. He was taken off after his goal to finish his season with two goals in 28 games.

In Bulgaria

It was a rare goal-scoring outing for Nigerian defender Stephen Eze who netted a brace for Lokomotiv Plovdiv in their 5-0 thrashing of Etar Veliko Tarnovo in the First Professional Football League. Eze got his first goal of the game in the 71st minute with a header from a cross before rounding up scoring in the 88th minute.

In Turkey

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechkwu was on from the start but was taken off in the first half due to an injury as istanbul Basaksehir got a 2-1 win away at Gazishir in the Turkish Super Lig.

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme scored a 90th-minute winner in Trabzonsor’s 2-1 win over Rizespor on Sunday. That was Nwakaeme’s second goal in seven league games so far this season.

His compatriot and teammate Mikel Obi had a good game in the middle of the park and played for all 90 minutes.