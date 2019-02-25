League actions continued across the world with a host of Nigerian players in action. In England, Spain, Turkey, Belgium and several countries around the world, Nigerians were in action for their respective club sides.

In this piece, we review the performances of these Nigerian players.

In England

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes and got a yellow card in the process as Leicester City were thrashed 4-1 at home by Crystal Palace. Leicester City manager Claude Puel was fired after that loss.

His compatriot and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho came on in the second half but could not do anything to lift Leicester City.

For Arsenal, Alex Iwobi was impressive, having a hand in both goals as the Gunners beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday.

Championship

Going down a division, Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi played the whole 90 minutes and was impressive in midfield as Middlesbrough beat QPR at home 2-0. It was another good outing for Mikel who controlled and dictated the pace of the game in midfield.

Semi Ajayi netted his second goal of the season to help Rotherham snatch a 1-1 draw away at Reading in the Championship. The trained defender was deployed in the defensive midfield role position.

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was lively again for Stoke City who could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa.

In Denmark

Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu continues in his hot form for FC Midtjylland, netting a brace in their comeback 2-1 win over AGF in a Danish Super Liga game. He later turned the villain as he received the marching order after a second yellow card in the 67th minute.

His compatriot and teammate Rilwan Hassan was on from the start and played 70 minutes before he was taken off.

In Belgium

Taiwo Awoniyi continues to lit up the Belgian First Division A as he scored the winner for Royal Excel Mouscron in their 1-0 win over Lokeren. It was the fifth league goal in as many games since rejoining Royal Excel Mouscron on loan from Liverpool in January.

Nigerian forward Imoh Ezekiel played 73 minutes in Kortrijk’s big 6-2 away win over Waasland-Beveren.

Striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Sporting Charleroi although his 10th league goal of the season was not enough to save them from a 1-3 away loss to St. Truiden.

In Spain

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo was solid again for Leganes who played out a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia.

Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze was a 56th-minute substitute for Villarreal who were beaten 2-0 away at Atletico Madrid.

Forward Moses Simon caused Real Madrid some problems when Levante hosted the European champions in a La Liga game on Sunday. Simon, playing as a wingback, was lively all through the game although he couldn’t stop Levante from losing 1-2 at home.

In France

Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu made a return to Bordeaux’s starting line-up on Sunday in their 1-0 loss away at Nantes. He played for 72 minutes before he was taken off.

In Turkey

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem continues his fine start to life in Turkey as he played the whole minutes in Rizespor’s 3-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

His compatriot and teammate Okechukwu Azubuike was at his best again as he played the whole 90 minutes against his former club. Azubuike also grabbed an assist in the game.

Another Nigerian Aminu Umar was on from the start for Rizespor before he was taken off in the second half.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme grabbed an assist for Trabzonspor in their 3-1 away win at Goztepe SK.

Forward Henry Onyekuru was on from the start but could not make any impact for Galatasaray who beat Ankaragucu.

Super Eagles utility man Shehu Abdullahi made his first league start in five months for Bursaspor who lost 3-0 away at Istanbul Basaksehir. Abdullahi played 80 minutes before he was taken off.

In Switzerland

Former MFM FC striker Stephen Odey was introduced late on as FC Zurich were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League.

In Italy

Super Eagles fullback Ola Aina was as expected, in action for Torino as they beat Atalanta 2-0 at home. Playing in his usual wing-back role, Aina played the whole minutes of the game.

In Israel

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu played the whole minutes as Hapoel Beer Sheva got a 2-1 away win over Hapoel Hadera.

In Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa returned to action for Al Nassr, playing just over 12 minutes of their 1-0 home win over Al Feiha inn a Saudi Pro League game.