Nigerian players were back in action for their respective sides across the world after the international break.

This is a review of how they performed this weekend.

In England

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was brilliant in the No. 10 role for Everton who beat West Ham 2-0 at the Goodison Park on Saturday. Iwobi shone and created a couple of chances for the Toffees although he did miss a fine chance in the second half.

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes to help Leicester City to a 2-1 win over Burnley.

Championship

Going a division lower, a couple of Nigerians were in action for their respective sides.

Oghenekaro Etebo put in an imperious shift in midfield as Stoke City beat Fulham 2-0 at home. It was only Stoke City’s second win of the season.

Semi Ajayi’s fine form continued on Saturday as he played the whole 90 minutes in central defence that kept a clean sheet in West Brom’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

In Spain

Newly-recalled Super Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez was a second-half substitute for Granada who beat Osasuna 1-0.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo returned to action but could not help Leganes who fell to a 2-0 loss away at Getafe.

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze played little minutes in Villarreal’s 1-0 win away at Espanyol.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was impressive for Udinese in their 1-0 home win over Verona. Troost-Ekong defended well in the game to help his side to a clean sheet.

In France

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was kept quiet as his drought away from home for Lille continues with their 2-1 loss away at Toulouse.

Moses Simon played for 68 minutes but could get on the scoresheet as Nantes got beaten 1- away at Metz.

Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu had a difficult evening for Bordeaux who lost 1-0 at home to St-Etienne.

His compatriot and teammates Josh Maja made a late entrance to the game but could not lift his side to get an equaliser.

In Turkey

Anthony Nwakaeme grabbed an assist for Trabzonspor who thrashed Gaziantep 4-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

In Germany

Nigerian player Anthony Ujah was on for just a few minutes as he was introduced in the 83rd minute of Union Berlin’s 2-0 home win over SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi was in action for the first half and was taken off less than a minute after the restart in Mainz’s 1-0 loss away at Fortuna. Awoniyi was taken sacrificed after Mainz were reduced to 10 men.

Regionalliga Nord

We visit German’s fourth tier to see Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who plays for Fortuna Dusseldorf II. It wasn’t a nice weekend for Okoye who let in three goals as he side suffered a 3-0 loss away at SG Wattenscheid.

In Belgium

Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure was on for 77 minutes in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Excel Mouscron.

Paul Onuachu was a second-half substitute but could not rescue Genk who lost 1-0 away at Standard Liege.

Nigerian midfielder Abdul Jeleel Ajagun was a second half substitute for Kortrijk who beat Zulte Waregem 2-0 at home.

In China

Ex-Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored what appeared to be the winner for Shanghai Shenhua in their 2-1 home win over Dalian Aerbin. It was his first goal since returning from a hamstring injury.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo played the whole minutes as Rangers got a 1-1 draw away at Hearts.

In South Africa

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was the hero for Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Chiefs beat Cape Town City in the first round of the Telkom Knockout via a penalty shootout where Akpeyi saved a penalty to win his side the game.