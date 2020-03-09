A host of Nigerian players were in action for their respective sides in club football all over the world.

In this review, we look at how these players fared.

In England

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo played a few minutes in the Red Devils’ 2-0 home win over rivals Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Championship

Going down a division, Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun played the whole 90 minutes as Wigan were held goalless at home by Luton Town.

Another Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was on for the whole 90 minutes as West Brom could only manage a goalless draw away at Swansea.

In Spain

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was on from the start as Getafe were held to a goalless at home by Celta Vigo. Etebo could not make things happen on the offensive end for his side from the right side of midfield before he was taken out in the 70th minute.

Three Nigerian players were in action at the El Madrigal where Villarreal hosted Leganes on Sunday.

Chidozie Awaziem were on from the start as Leganes beat host Villarreal 2-1 to get their first away win of the season.

Kenneth Omeruo was introduced in the 68th minute of the encounter two minutes after Samuel Chukwueze had been brought in for Villarreal.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes as Udinese were held to a goalless draw at home by Fiorentina.

In France

Nigerian forward Moses Simon fired blanks as Nantes were beaten 2-0 away at Angers on Saturday.

Two Nigerian players Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu were on from the start as Bordeaux got a 1-1 draw away at St-Etienne. It was Maja who scored in the 65th minute to give the away side the lead.

It was Kalu who started the move for the goal, dribbling on the left before putting in a cross which was deflected to Maja to finish off. Kalu was taken off in the 72nd minute.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could not get on the scoresheet but saw his side get the three points as Lille beat Lyon 1-0 at home on Sunday.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes as Paderborn lost 2-1 at home to Koln who had new Super Eagles boy Kingsley Ehizibue in action for the whole game.

In Turkey

Nigerian frontman Olarenwaju Kayode was on the scoresheet for Gaziantep who got a 1-1 draw at home to Trabzonspor. Kayode scored in the 53rd minute to level for his side.

Olarenwaju Kayode (Twitter/GaziantepFK) Twitter

His compatriots Anthony Nwakaeme and John Mikel Obi were in action for the visitors. Nwakaeme played the whole minute of the game while Mikel was taken off in the 83rd minute.

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru was in action for the whole 90 minutes as Galatasaray got a 2-2 draw away at Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was in action for Rangers who got a 1-0 win away at Ross County on Sunday. Aribo played all the minutes of the game.

In South Africa

In the first game after his heroics in the Soweto derby, Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akepyi conceded one goal as Kaizer Chiefs were beaten 1-0 at home by AmaZule on Saturday.