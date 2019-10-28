A couple of Nigerian players were in action for their respective club sides all over the world over the weekend.

We look at how they fared.

In England

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi put in a good shift in midfield as usual as Leicester City recorded a record 9-0 win away at Southampton on Friday. Ndidi was brilliant in the middle of the park again as he helped screened the defence that kept a clean sheet in the big away win.

Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi was on from the start as Everton lost 3-2 away at Brighton on Saturday, Iwobi played in the No. 10 role where he was busy as usual but could not stop Everton from losing the game. He played 72 minutes before he was taken off.

Championship

Going a division lower, Semi Ajayi was on for the whole 90 minutes as West Brom were held to a 2-2 draw by Charlton. Ajayi was at fault for Charlton’s second equaliser as he pushed Naby Sarr to concede a penalty.

In Spain

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze came on from the bench to help Villarreal to a 4-1 win over Alaves on Friday. The score was 1-1 when Chukwueze came on and the Nigerian started the move that led to Villarreal’s second of the game before they went on to score two more goals.

On Saturday, Chidozie Awaziem came from the bench to help Leganes to a 1-0 win over Real Mallorca to give new coach Luis Cembranos a winning start.

Midfielder Ramon Azeez played the whole 90 minutes for Granada who beat Real Betis 1-0 to go top of La Liga table.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was on from the start as Torino were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna at home. Playing the wing-back role from the left, Aina had a hand in Torino’s equaliser after they had gotten behind before he was taken off in the 79th minute.

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong and his Udinese side were on the end of a 7-1 battering away at Atalanta. Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes but was caught out of position for most of the goals they conceded.

Serie B

A division lower, Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo netted a brace to help Crotone to a 3-2 home win over Venezia to take them to the top of the table.

In France

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon played for 90 minutes but couldn’t help Nantes who lost 1-0 at home to Monaco.

After receiving his Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, Victor Osimhen had a quiet evening although his teammates turned up to give Lille a 3-0 home win over Bordeaux. He was taken off for Loic Remy in the 58th minute.

Nigerian players Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu came on in the second half but could not help Bordeaux to get any point.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes for Paderborn who beat Fortuna 2-0. Collins was impressive in the game as he defended solidly to help his side to a much-needed win.

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah played some parts in Union Berlin’s 2-1 away loss at reigning champions Bayern Munich.

In Belgium

Nigerian forward David Okereke ended his goal drought with a goal for Club Brugge who could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Standard Liege.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was in action for Genk and played the whole 90 minutes as his side managed a 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge.

In Turkey

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was on from the start as Fenerbahce thrashed Konyaspor 5-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. Moses played until the 81st minute when he was taken off.

In South Africa

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi continued his resurgence for Kaizer Chiefs with his fantastic performance in their 2-0 away win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premier Division.