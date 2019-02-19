It was another weekend of exciting football across the world with Nigeria players in action.

From England to Spain to Turkey, we review how Nigerian players fared this weekend.

From England

With the Premier League on a lull, the FA Cup took centre stage with no Nigerian player in action. It was in the Championship that a host of Nigerian players were in action.

Championship

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in action again for Rotherham who were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship game on Saturday, February 16. Ajayi played in the defensive midfield role and got a booking in the game.

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo played the whole 90 minutes of Stoke City’s 1-1 draw away at Ipswich Town also on Saturday.

Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi was one of the most impressive players in the Championship this weekend, bossing the midfield as Middlesbrough got a 1-0 win away at Blackburn. A slew of Middlesbrough fans was impressed with Mikel’s performance in the team and sang his praises.

In Spain

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon impressed for Levante who got an away 4-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday. Moses played the whole 90 minutes in just his second start of the season.

Defender Kenneth Omeruo had a frustrating evening at the Anoeta Stadium as Leganes were thrashed 3-0 by the host Real Sociedad.

In Turkey

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru grab an assist to help Galatasaray to come back from a goal down to beat Kasimpasa 4-1 away from home. Onyekuru was the provider for the fourth goal with a simple pass into the Kasimpasa box to Sofiane Feghouli who finished with his left foot.

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu netted his first league goal for Rizespor who got an away 2-0 win over Bursaspor.

His compatriot and teammate Chidozie Awaziem was solid for Rizespor again in the game, helping them to a clean sheet.

The game also had Nigerian player Shehu Abdullahi was a second-half substitute for Bursaspor but could not inspire a comeback for his side.

Nigerian forward, Samuel Eduok was also a first scorer for his new club BB Erzurumspor who got a home 4-2 win over Sivasspor. Eduok, in his third start for the club he joined on deadline day of the January transfer window, scored twice and also assisted another in his 78-minute appearance.

Nigerian forward Victor Moses made another start for Fenerbahce but could not inspire them to a win as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Konyaspor.

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme fired blanks as Trabzonspor were beaten 2-0 away at Alanyaspor.

In Belgium

In the Belgian First Division A, Nigerian midfielder Imoh Ezekiel scored his first league goal for Kortrijk who lost 1-2 at home to Charleroi. It was just his fifth league game of the season.

His compatriot Victor Osimhen led the line for Charleroi and was also impressive although he couldn’t get on the scoresheet. It was Osimhen who won his side a penalty from which they took the lead and also assisted Charleroi's second goal.

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi continued in his rich vein of form with a goal for Excel Mouscron who got a 3-0 home win over Cercle Brugge. That was Awoniyi ’s fourth goal since joining the club on loan.

Ezekiel, Osimhen and Awoniyi were all included in the Team of the Week in Belgium.

Division B

Going down a division in Belgium, Nigerian defender, Kingsley Madu scored his first goal for new club KSV Roeselare as they beat hosts Union Saint-Gillhouse 2-1 in a Belgian First Division B (second division). He started as a left-back in only his second game for the club he joined on deadline day of the January transfer window.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was solid for Udinese as they battled to a 1-0 win over Chievo Verona in the Serie A.

Ola Aina was in top form again this time to help Torino get a point from their trip to Napoli. It was the 21st appearance for the Nigeria who played from the left as a wing-back in the game.

In Switzerland

Blessing Eleke failed to score for Luzern who were beaten 3-1 at home by Sion in a Swiss Super League game.

Stephen Odey was a second-half substitute for FC Zurich who were beaten 2-0 away at Young Boys.

In Denmark

Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu was on the scoresheet for FC Midtjylland who beat AaB 2-1 in a Danish Superliga game on Monday night. Onuachu netted FC Midtylland’s first opening goal of the game for his 12th league goal of the season.

His compatriot and teammate Rilwan Hassan was also on from the start but was withdrawn in the second half.