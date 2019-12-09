It was a busy weekend of football all around the world with Nigerian players in action for the respective clubs.

From England where Kelechi Iheanacho is enjoying a resurgence to France where Victor Osimhen continued his fine form at home and China where ex-Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo won the FA Cup, Nigerian players abroad had quite an eventful weekend.

There are also goals from Nigerian players in Slovakia, Turkey and a Man of the Match performance in Germany.

In England

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi played the whole 90 minutes for Everton who got a much-needed 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Two Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City who continued their winning streak with a 4-1 win away at Aston Villa.

Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes doing his job as usual as the defensive midfielder while Iheanacho continued his resurgence with a goal and an assist.

James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho (Getty Images) Getty Images

Championship

Going down a division in England, Nigerian-born Ebere Eze grabbed a brace for Queens Park-Rangers who beat Preston 2-0.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi opened the scoring for West Brom who thrashed Swansea City 5-1 to remain top of the table.

In Spain

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze had a fine performance for Villarreal who could only manage a goalless draw at home to Atletico Madrid. Chukwueze caused a lot of problems for Atletico Madrid defence before he was taken off in the 89th minute.

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played the whole 90 minutes for Leganes who got a 3-2 home win over Celta Vigo. Awaziem hit the post early in the game with a deflected header. He defended well until in the 64th minute when Nestor Araujo beat him to a header to score Celta’s first goal.

Chidozie Awaziem (Instagram/Awaziem) Instagram

In Italy

Defender William Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes as Udinese were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Napoli.

Super Eagles fullback Ola Aina was brought on early to replace Lorenzo De Silvestri in the 12th minute of the Torino’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina. Aina started the move that led to Torino’s second goal, driving the ball forward from the penalty box before slipping a pass to Cristian Ansaldi who went on to score. The Nigerian was however at fault for Fiorentina’s consolation towards the end as his tired legs could keep up with Federico Chiesa who accelerated into the box before crossing that led to the goal.

In France

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continued his fine form at home for Lille with a goal in their 1-0 home win over Brest in a Ligue 1 game on Friday. Osimhen scored from inside the box in the 16th minute for his ninth league goal of the season.

Victor Osimhen (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

Nigeria international forward Moses Simon provided an assist for Nantes’ winning goal in their 1-0 win over Dijon on Sunday. Simon was impressive in the game, causing problems for the Dijon defence from the left and created some chances. After many failed attempts to score himself, the 24-year-old set up Ludovic Blas in the 73rd minute for the game’s only goal.

Nigerian striker Josh Maja played the whole 90 minutes as Bordeaux were beaten 3-1 away at Marseille. He got the first chance of the game but could only manage a tame shot at the goalkeeper. He managed to set up Yacine Adli for the game’s opener although Marseille bounced back in the second half to win 3-1.

In Germany

Super Eagles full-back Jamilu Collins was on for 90 minutes as Paderborn got a rare win at Werder Bremen with a 1-0 scoreline. Collins was rock solid in defence and was named Man of the Match.

In Turkey

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme scored in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 away win at Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Anthony Nwakaeme (Twitter/Trabzonspor) Twitter

Also in action for Trabzonspor was former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi who played every minute of the game.

In Belgium

Imoh Ezekiel was on target for Kortrijk who got a 1-1 away draw at Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League. Ezekiel came on in the 60th minute and put his side in the lead with a goal in the 76th minute but the home side were level just two minutes later.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was on from the start as Genk for a 2-1 win away at Cercle Brugge on Saturday. He was taken off in the 61st minute of the game.

In Denmark

Nigerian forward Frank Onyeka scored in the 82nd minute to give FC Midtjylland a 2-1 win away at Brondby in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

In Portugal

Nigerian midfielder Mikel Agu put in a huge performance for Victoria de Guimaraes who got a 2-0 home win over Portimonense in the Primeira Liga.

In Hungary

Nigerian player Ezekiel Henty grabbed a brace for Puskas Akademia who went home with a 2-2 draw away at Ferencvaros in the Hungarian league.

In Israel

Nigerian player James Adeniyi scored the winning goal for Kiryat Shmona who got a home 1-0 win over Sektzia Nes Tziona in the Isreali Premier League.

In Serbia

Nigerian player Umar Sadiq was on target in Partizan’s 2-1 away win over Branko Riznic in the SuperLiga. Sadiq opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the game for his 11th goal of the season.

In Slovakia

Rabiu Ibrahim scored a goal in Slovan Bratislava’s 2-0 win over Dunajska Streda in the Slovak Super Liga on Saturday.

In China

Odion Ighalo (Instagram/Odion Ighalo) Instagram

Ex-Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo got his hand on the first club trophy of his career as Shanghai Shenhua beat Shandong Luneng to take home the Chinese FA Cup title.