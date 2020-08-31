Nigerian players continued to be in action for their respective sides over the weekend.

From France, Belgium to Spain, we review the performances of Nigerian players who were in action.

In France

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru started his second consecutive Ligue 1 game of the season as Monaco managed a 1-0 away win at Metz. It was a better performance from Onyekuru than the previous week although he still struggled for most of the game. He, however, created a chance for Wissam Ben Yedder in the first half after fine footwork.

Nigerian striker Josh Maja netted a goal for Bordeaux who got a 2-0 win away at Angers on Sunday. Maja got on the end of a ball across the box to finish into an empty net. Maja was taken off in the 66th minute before his teammate and compatriot Samuel Kalu was introduced in the 78th minute.

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon played 90 minutes as Nantes beat Nimes 2-1 at home on Sunday. Simon was taken off at the 90th minute.

In Belgium

Three Nigerian strikers Cyriel Dessers, David Okereke and Emmanuel Bonaventure were in action as Genk and Club Brugge clashed in a Belgian Pro League game on Sunday.

Dessers featured for all the 90 minutes for Genk and missed a penalty in the game in the 47th minute.

Okereke was also on from the start but gave way for his compatriot Bonaventure in the 75th minute.

In Russia

Nigerian forward Sylvester Igboun was a second-half substitute for Dynamo Moscow who got a 1-1- draw away at FC Ufa.

Nigerian youngster Chidera Ejuke made his debut for CSKA Moscow on Sunday. Ejuke came on in the 67th minute as Moscow beat Akhmat Grozny 3-0 away from home.

In Spain

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze scored for Villarreal over the weekend in a friendly game. Villarreal lost 2-1 to Valencia.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo scored a goal for Leganess who beat Eiber 3-1 in a friendly game on Saturday.

In Italy

On Friday, Victor Osimhen got off on a great start for Napoli with an eight-minute hat-trick in a friendly game.

In South Africa

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was in action for Kaizer Chiefs in the South African Premier Division on Sunday. He was taken off late in the first half of Chiefs 1-0 loss away at Bidvest Wits after he collided with an opposing player. He was given lengthy treatment on the pitch before he was taken off.